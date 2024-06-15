Asus ROG Ally $550 $650 Save $100 This PC gaming handheld is going to be just the thing if you've been looking to play all your favorite Windows games on the go. You can now save $100 off the regular retail price for a limited time. $550 at Best Buy

We have our favorites when it comes to Android handhelds consoles, but if you're looking to take your portable gaming experience to another level, nothing's going to match the power of a handheld PC gaming console. Of course, there are a wide range of options to choose from, with brands like Ayaneo, Lenovo, MSI, and Asus all offering their take on a handheld gaming console.

With that said, the Asus ROG Ally is going to be one of the better options, thanks to its availability, feature set, and recently discounted price point. For a limited time, you can grab the ROG Ally that packs the upper-end Z1 Extreme chip for $100 off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Asus ROG Ally?

The Asus ROG Ally isn't a perfect device by any means, but it's still a really good first attempt. Not only do you get a clean look thanks to the exterior design elements, but you also get lots of power under the hood with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that's paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM.

In addition, the console comes with 512GB of SSD storage, and there's also room for expansion using the device's microSD card slot. Furthermore, the ROG Ally also has a fantastic 7-inch 1080p screen with a refresh rate up to 120Hz and support for AMD FreeSync technology.

Now, when it comes to playing styles, you can take this console with you or even dock it at home to a TV to make it your primary PC. Those that want to take things further will be able to add more power with the ROG XG Mobile, which is an external graphics dock. Overall, this isn't a bad discount and one of the best prices we've seen for the Z1 Extreme model.

If you're not entirely convinced and want something cheaper, you can always pick up the base model ROG Ally with a Z1 processor that costs just $399.99 with a $100 discount. Or if you want the latest and greatest, you can always go after the recently launched ROG Ally X, which offers a number of welcome improvements over the current model, but also has a higher price tag that comes in at $800.