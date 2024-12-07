Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Asus ROG Ally X Powerful performance $700 $800 Save $100 The new ROG Ally X is the refreshed model that replaces the original ROG Ally. It has a refined design, a significantly larger battery capacity that lets you game longer, and improved performance that better enhances your experience wih more frames and higher graphics settings. Pros Excellent performance Upgraded buttons and joysticks Double the battery capacity of the original Ally Cons It?s more expensive than standard ROG Ally Same display size, and resolution as the Ally $700 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Asus ROG Ally Affordable gaming $350 $500 Save $150 The original Asus ROG Ally has a powerful chipset, capable of running AAA games with ease. It has a large, 7-inch display, a relatively compact design, great button layout, and unique gamer aesthetics for a more immersive experience. While it might lack in the battery department, it holds up, bringing a capable hardware with lots of processing power. Pros Great performance for the price Can run any Windows-compatible game Variable refresh rate up to 120Hz Cons Windows isn?t well-optimized for handheld consoles Small battery $350 at Best Buy



Handheld gaming devices have become popular in the past few years, providing gamers an option to play full-fledged AAA games on the go. These devices are seemingly everywhere around us, and Asus has been in the business for quite some time with its excellent gaming laptops and other hardware components to know how to make a device that could appeal to the masses.

And while we’ve taken a look at various Android handhelds, there’s no denying that Windows-powered consoles stand out, thanks to their advanced processing power, capable of running popular AAA titles with ease – albeit, at slightly lower settings. In this comparison, we’ve taken a closer look at Asus’ ROG Ally, and the company’s latest ROG Ally X that takes things a notch further.

Price, availability, and specifications

The ROG Ally X is the latest handheld console from Asus, and as such, it comes with the most powerful specs of the two consoles. The ROG Ally X with 1TB starts at $799.99, while the 2TB configuration will set you back $899.99. Note that the 2TB ROG Ally X launches on December 9, 2024, and users can pre-order it from Best Buy.

The standard ROG Ally is significantly cheaper than the new X variant, starting at $499.99 with the AMD Z1 processor and 512GB of storage. The model with the AMD Z1 Extreme chipset and the same amount of storage retails for $699.99. Both devices can be purchased from Asus directly, Best Buy, and other online stores.



Asus ROG Ally X Asus ROG Ally Dimensions 280mm x 111mm x 24.7mm 280mm x 111mm x 21mm Weight 678g 608g Chipset AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 RAM 24GB 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 1TB, 2TB 512GB Display 7-inch, 1920x1080, LCD, 120Hz 7-inch, 1920x1080, LCD, 120Hz Output resolution 1080p 1080p, 4K Graphics AMD RDNA 3 AMD RDNA 3 Ports 3.5mm audio jack, USB-Type C, USB-4, microSD card slot 3.5mm audio jack, USB-Type C, microSD Battery 80Whr 40Whr Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E

Design

Nearly identical design, and dimensions

Close

The design of the ROG Ally follows a similar layout and aesthetics to those of other competing devices, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve to make the experience more unique. A few of those are the rounded LED bars around the joysticks that make it stand out.

The visual differences between the ROG Ally and Ally X are negligible at best, but Asus did make some welcome enhancements, especially when it comes to the buttons. The original Ally used the Hall Effect triggers, and there wasn’t any outrage about any drift or other related issues. The Ally also has a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button, and there are M1 and M2 buttons on the back for additional controls.