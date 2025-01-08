Your changes have been saved Asus ROG Ally X Premium performance The Asus ROG Ally X is a direct upgrade over the original ROG Ally. Its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset and 24GB of RAM offer improved performance for your games, while a massive 80Whr battery will last you hours. It's possibly the most impressive Windows handheld console on the market Pros Good battery life for a handheld Windows console Great performance Comfortable to use for long periods Cons Windows is awkward to use on a handheld Cheaper handhelds offer similar performance $800 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved Lenovo Legion Go Versatile power The Lenovo Legion Go is the biggest and heaviest handheld console we've reviewed, but it's for a good cause. Detachable controllers and a kickstand make it one of the most versatile consoles. Coupled with this versatility is a powerful chipset capable of handling most PC games. Pros Impressive screen Detachable controllers Capable of playing most PC games Cons Inadequate battery life Uncomfortably heavy $700 at Best Buy



Asus launched the ROG Ally X in 2024. This upgraded version of the ROG Ally fixed most of the original console's issues, albeit at the cost of a hefty price increase. Nevertheless, it's one of the most impressive handheld consoles on the market and beats its competitors in many areas, notably battery life and performance.

However, Lenovo's Legion Go is still a console to be reckoned with. Thanks to its detachable controllers, it offers a more versatile gaming experience than the ROG Ally X, and its performance, while unreliable at times, is just as good or better than that of most other handheld consoles. Both consoles are available at a similar price point, but which one is better for you?

Related Best Android handheld consoles in 2025 There's an Android handheld for every situation

Price, availability, and specifications

The Asus Rog Ally X has two storage configurations: the 1TB model for $800 and the 2TB model for $900. It's available from Asus' online store, Best Buy, and other third-party retailers.

You can pick up the Lenovo Legion Go with 512GB storage for $700, or 1TB for $750. Both models are available through Lenovo's online store, and retailers like Best Buy, but the 1TB model is not available in Europe.



Asus ROG Ally X Lenovo Legion Go Dimensions 280mm x 111mm x 24.7mm 298.9mm x 131mm x 40.7mm Brand Asus Lenovo Weight 678g 854g Chipset AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme RAM 24GB 16GB Storage 1TB, 2TB 512GB/ 1TB, microSD card slot Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E Display 7-inch, 1920x1080, LCD, 120Hz 8.8 inch, 2560x1600, IPS, 144Hz Graphics AMD RDNA 3 AMD RDNA 3 Ports 3.5mm audio jack, USB-Type C, USB-4, microSD card slot 3.5mm audio jack, 2x USB4 Type C Battery 80Whr 49.2Wh

Design and controls

Portability vs. versatility

The Asus ROG Ally X provides a comfortable gaming experience without compromising screen size or weight. Its rounded grips rest easily in your hands, and the Xbox-style face buttons and joysticks fit naturally under your thumbs. There are a variety of important changes that, while only noticeable to someone who's used the ROG Ally, result in a console that is comfortable to hold without any of the bugs that frustrated users of Asus' first handheld.

The Lenovo Legion Go couldn't be more different. Big and chunky, it weighs 170g more than the ROG Ally X, which is no lightweight console itself. This weight difference is significant; the Lenovo Legion Go is tiring to hold for even short periods. The angular design doesn't help; there are no rounded grips like those on the ROG Ally X. However, the face and side buttons are just as good as the ROG Ally X's, and there's even a trackpad on the right controller for navigating Windows menus.

Source: Lenovo

However, the Lenovo Legion Go's detachable controllers, kickstand, and massive 8.8-inch display mean you can set it on your desk, sit back, and play games without needing to squint at the display. It's an impressive experience. While you can produce a similar effect with a ROG Ally X case with a kickstand, it's neat that the Legion Go can do this out of the box.

Both consoles fulfill different use cases. If you like to hold your console while playing and tend to play mostly solo games, the Asus ROG Ally X's design is perfect. However, if you like to plug your console into a TV and enjoy playing co-op games, the Legion Go is the ideal console for you.

Display

Bigger is also better

The Asus ROG Ally X's 7-inch 1080p display is no slouch. With a 120Hz refresh rate, all your games will look fantastic at high framerates. It's the same display as the ROG Ally, but this is no drawback, considering how good it is.

The Lenovo Legion Go offers a massive 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution that can reach up to 144Hz. This is a little overkill, considering how few games will be able to make use of this framerate. Nevertheless, the screen looks fantastic, and as we mentioned earlier, you can place it further away than the ROG Ally X and still enjoy your games.

In terms of numbers, the Legion Go's display is better in all aspects. Its display is 1.8 inches bigger, the resolution is a noticeable upgrade, and the refresh rate is impressively high. In practice, however, the differences become less apparent.

Software and performance

One console has a distinct edge

Source: Lenovo

The Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go both use Windows, which is equally frustrating to use on both consoles. However, you shouldn't have to directly interact with it much, as each console has a software layer designed to make managing and launching your games easy. Here, Asus' Armory Crate software is the winner. Lenovo's Legion Space feels clunky to use, and it doesn't benefit from the years of experience Asus has in designing launchers. However, Legion Space is a significant improvement over navigating Windows with a controller and trackpad.

The original ROG Ally and the Legion Go had identical chipsets, but the ROG Ally X takes things up a notch by replacing the AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme. It also has 8GB more RAM than the Legion Go. The result is a noticeable difference in performance; you'll be able to run AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Hogwarts Legacy at higher graphics settings.

If you're looking for the best performance, the ROG Ally X is the clear winner here. However, the Legion Go's hardware is more than enough for enjoying the majority of PC games, you will just have to play around with each game's graphics settings more often to get optimal performance. As both games run Windows, they have identical game compatibility.

Battery life

It's not even close

Battery life has been a problem for handheld PC consoles since the launch of the Steam Deck . We've long had to set our battery life expectations low for each new handheld console, but the Asus ROG Ally X bucks the trend by offering a whopping 80Whr battery. This looks impressive on paper; it's double that of the Legion Go or Steam Deck, but things are a little more complicated in practice.

With the least demanding games, you wouldn't see much difference in battery life between the ROG Ally X and the Legion Go. 80Whr doesn't mean double the battery life of 40Whr; it means the console will last longer when drawing lots of power. This means that on the most demanding games, you will notice a substantial increase in performance over the Legion Go.

The Legion Go's battery life is actually worse than it seems on paper. Its impressive display draws more power than the ROG Ally X's 1080p display, so the battery will last for less time than it would have had it been designed with a lower-resolution display. So, when it comes to battery life, there's no contest. The ROG Ally X is the console to choose.

Which is right for you?

Performance and battery life vs versatility and screen size

The ROG Ally X has been consistently labeled "the best Windows handheld" for good reason. Its impressive performance, long-lasting battery, and high-quality design make it tough to beat. But it's not perfect for everyone. However, when considering an alternative, the Lenovo Legion Go isn't it. While the Legion Go's impressive display is eye-catching, its awful battery life and awkward software make it a tough choice by itself, and that's not even considering the fact that the ROG Ally X's hardware performs better in all games.

If you want the best performance and battery life of any Windows-based console, the ROG Ally X is the console to choose. While it doesn't offer the versatility of the Legion Go, it's more reliable, powerful, and long-lasting. Choose this if you want the best handheld gaming experience.

Your changes have been saved Editor's choice Asus ROG Ally X The ROG Ally X offers fantastic battery life (for a Windows handheld), powerful hardware, and comfortable controls. It's an easy choice for anyone looking for the best handheld gaming experience. $800 at Best Buy

However, the Legion Go is a great console if you enjoy playing games with your partner on the couch, or tend to leave your console plugged in during gaming sessions. Just don't take it on the go without a power bank.