While Valve started the handheld PC race with the still-successful Steam Deck, competitors weren't far behind. Asus swiftly followed up with the Windows-based ROG Ally. At the same time, Lenovo aimed to emulate the success of the Nintendo Switch by adding removable controllers to distinguish the Legion Go from other PC handheld consoles.

While the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go are handheld PC consoles at their core, they differ significantly in user experience. So, which one is best for you to play PC games on the go?

Price, availability, and specs

The Asus ROG Ally is available through Asus' store and other retailers, including Best Buy. Two models are available worldwide. The $500 model has the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor (which we are using as a comparison for this article), or you can upgrade to the more powerful Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor for $700.

The Lenovo Legion Go is available in the same areas as the Asus ROG Ally. Lenovo offers two versions of the Legion Go: 512GB for $700 and 1TB for $750. Unfortunately, the 1TB model is not available in Europe.



Asus ROG Ally Lenovo Legion Go Dimensions 280mm x 111mm x 21mm 298.9mm x 131mm x 40.7mm Brand Asus Lenovo Weight 608g 854g Chipset AMD Ryzen Z1 AMD Ryzen Z1 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 512GB 512GB Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E Headset Compatibility 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 3.5mm cable, Bluetooth Display 7-inch 1920x1080 LCD, 120Hz 8.8 inch, 2560x1600, IPS, 144Hz Graphics AMD RDNA 3 AMD RDNA 3 Ports 3.5mm audio jack, USB-Type C, microSD 3.5mm jack, 2x USB4 Type C, MicroSD Battery 40Whr 49.2Whr

Design and controls

Size vs portability

The Asus ROG Ally is comfortable to hold, and its offset joysticks will instantly be familiar to anyone who's used an Xbox controller. Beyond the buttons and triggers you would expect from any controller, the ROG Ally has two extra triggers on the back. However, the angular frame is awkward, and palms don't mold easily around them.

The Asus ROG Ally isn't a small handheld console, but the Lenovo Legion Go dwarfs it. The Legion Go is longer, wider, twice as deep, and 250g heavier than the ROG Ally. This is partly thanks to the enormous 8.8-inch screen and the trackpad on the right controller. However, the most significant difference between the two devices is the Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers; prop the Legion Go on its kickstand and game away. Lenovo also includes a dock for one controller so it can be used like a mouse, but we don't recommend it for serious gaming.

Overall, the Legion Go is bigger and more versatile than the ROG Ally. While there aren't many faults with the ROG Ally's design, it doesn't come close to the flexibility of the Legion Go. Legion Go is better for playing FPS, simulation, or RTS games. However, the Legion Go can't beat an external keyboard, mouse, and controller. If removing the controllers doesn't appeal to you, there's not a lot of difference between either controller's design, except for the display.

Display

Bigger can also mean better

The ROG Ally's 7-inch LCD screen is respectable at its maximum resolution of 1080p at 120Hz. It's more than enough to enjoy most AAA games, although the hardware struggles to hit the console's frame rate cap.

However, while the Legion Go's display is the same LCD screen, it is bigger and has a higher resolution and refresh rate. The 2560 x 1600 resolution at 144Hz is impressive, but just like the ROG Ally, the hardware struggles to make the most of it; you'll need to extensively tinker with graphics settings in many games to hit that 144Hz cap. The bigger display is also handy for using the Legion Go on its kickstand with detached controllers.

While the Legion Go's display is bigger and sharper than the ROG Ally, it doesn't compensate with better hardware. We'll touch on the performance later, but as it stands, you'll struggle to see much of a difference beyond size between the two screens; you'll only see significant differences in less demanding games.

Software and performance

Windows holds back both consoles

The ROG Ally and Legion Go use Windows as their OS, with an additional software layer, Armory Crate and Legion Space, respectively, where you'll spend most of your time. Windows is torturous to navigate on both consoles, although the trackpad on the Legion Go makes interacting with the OS' various windows and menus easier. However, between Armory Crate and Legion Space, Asus' software is easier and more reliable. Lenovo still has some rough edges to iron out for a seamless user experience.

Regarding performance, both models sport the same CPU and GPU, so there is unsurprisingly little difference between the two, whether you're playing less demanding games like Stardew Valley or intensive titles like Cyberpunk 2077. However, benchmarks show the ROG Ally edging ahead of the Legion Go by around 5FPS in most games.

Battery life

Equally dismal

The ROG Ally has a battery capacity of 40 watt-hours. This means the battery will last one hour if a game consistently draws an average of 40W. Battery life will fluctuate heavily depending on what you play; expect around four hours of gameplay for the least demanding games.

The Legion Go has a slightly larger capacity of 49 hours, although battery life is similar to the ROG Ally, thanks to the Legion Go's more demanding display. However, it does recharge at the same speed as the ROG Ally.

Overall, battery life isn't great on either console. You'll definitely want a power bank on hand for long trips or keep them plugged in during gameplay.

Which is right for you?

Get the best value for your money

Despite the Lenovo Legion Go's versatile controls and bigger and higher-resolution screen, these features are held back by insufficient hardware, which means tweaking games' graphics is necessary to achieve acceptable frame rates. So, while the ROG Ally is technically less powerful, it's $200 cheaper, offering significantly better value as you can play the same games for just as long as with the Legion Go. It also has a more user-friendly software layer.

However, the Legion Go shouldn't be discounted outright. The detachable controllers offer incredible versatility, and the bigger screen makes for a more immersive experience. If you can pick it up on sale, it's a great handheld that can play most games; just don't try to hit its frame rate cap with demanding games.