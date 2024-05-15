Summary Asus expanding line of PC gaming handhelds with upcoming ROG Ally X, rumored to have 24GB RAM and 8h battery life.

As PC gaming handhelds explode in popularity, Asus is expanding its line of offerings for new customers and pro gamers alike. While the ROG Ally X is expected to be the next to debut from Asus, not many details have been revealed just yet. Aside from the confirmation of a software update, a few changes to the UI, and a color change, not much else has been shared by the manufacturer. Now, a new rumor is shedding light on more in-depth specs.

According to an update from reputable leaker @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter), the Asus ROG Ally X will have 24GB of RAM, support for LPDDR5X memory, and up to eight hours of battery life. That being said, this is only just a rumor, meaning it should be taken with a grain of salt. If it is to be believed, however, the ROG Ally X would undoubtedly become a top competitor in the increasingly saturated PC handheld gaming realm. More details are expected to come from the company itself on June 2.

Other rumored improvements coming to the ROG Ally X

In addition to the software getting a boost this time around, Asus is also expected to offer another color (black) and improved ports. These are in addition to the battery and storage enhancements that are already rumored to be in the mix. Asus has not confirmed the ROG Ally X’s price point, though MysttryLupin has also claimed the ROG Ally X could retail for $799. But for anything official, everything seems to be a wait-and-see game until June.

Although these types of gaming handhelds can be far from budget-friendly, they are still growing in popularity – and they are even starting to outpace gaming phones. Some of this is due to the cost, but it’s also hard to ignore what customers get for their money. While a gaming phone may be able to support heavy-duty mobile titles, most PC handhelds are simply better equipped, having been constructed for that sole purpose. This isn’t to say that gaming phones lack appeal, but their days could be limited.