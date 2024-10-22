Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock $30 $65 Save $35 A great compact solution if you're looking for a device that can connect your gadgets to a TV and keep them charged at the same time. Right now, you can save big with this deal that knocks 54% off. $30 at Best Buy

There are plenty of great chargers on the market, but if you're looking for one that can also act as a media dock for your phone, laptop, tablet, or gaming handheld, then this one from Asus is going to be it. While it may not have a ton of ports, it's one of the best compact devices out there right now. The ROG 65W charger dock was built for the Asus ROG Ally, but it works great with other devices.

The idea here is that you plug in your compatible device with video output to the USB-C port, then from here you can plug in an HDMI cable and output the video to a TV, monitor, or projector. Overall, you won't find a more compact setup, and while it's usually pretty pricey at $65, it can now be had for much less, with a solid discount that knocks 54% off, dropping it down to its lowest price of just $30.

What's great about the Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock?

Source: Asus

There are plenty of charging docks out there but most are just too large to take with you when you're on the go. And while the port selection might be limited here, you're still getting some great features, with the ROG 65 Charger Dock being able to charge devices up to 65W and output video at 4K at 60Hz or 1080p and 120Hz.

You get one USB-A port, which is great for plugging up an additional accessory. You can even plug in a USB hub if you need to add more, but we wouldn't recommend pushing it too far. Overall, this is a great little charger dock that can really do it all. Just make sure you update the firmware of the charger (yes, that's a thing) to get the best results.

Not only is this going to be one of the smallest charging docks that you're going to find, but it's also a great charger that can handle your smartphones, tablets, and laptops when needed. With all said, you'll want to be quick because this is a price that just won't last. So get it while you still can.