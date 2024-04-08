Summary Asus removed its bootloader unlock tool, forcing users to stay on their phone's stock firmware.

A Zenfone buyer in the UK took Asus to court, and has reached a settlement for a full refund in a victory for consumer rights.

Asus' credibility is at stake as more Zenfone owners may demand refunds, posing a threat to the brand's reputation.

In the past few years, Asus has gained a reputation for making some of the best Android gaming phones, including Zenfone 10 and ROG Phone 7. People who root and flash custom ROMs also loved the company for letting them use its bootloader unlock tools. Meanwhile, Asus recently took a U-turn by removing the tool from its devices, forcing users to stick to the phone's original form.

However, that was not acceptable to an Asus Zenfone buyer in the UK. As we know, Brits will fight on the beaches, landing grounds, fields, and streets, but never surrender. A report by Android Authority goes deep into how a Zenfone buyer in the UK took Asus to court and reached a settlement (via Mishaal Rahman).

As the user noted on the XDA Forums, they filed a lawsuit against Asus after the company broke its promise and removed the bootloader unlock tool for Zenfone devices. The user argues that Asus tried to ignore them for half a year and then suppressed free speech by banning users who demanded bootloader unlock tools for their devices.

Asus originally pledged to keep the bootloader unlock tool on its devices

Asus was finally brought to court and has reportedly reached a settlement with the unhappy customer. In a victory for consumer rights, Asus has agreed to refund £700 ($885) and pay £70 ($88) in court filing fees. The user is now encouraging other Zenfone buyers to assert their rights by emailing Asus with the court order and asking for a refund if they don't want a phone without the bootloader unlock tool.

Close

In August last year, an Asus support staff member initiated the controversy by revealing that the company plans to remove the bootloader unlock tool from its phones. At the time, Asus assured users that the tool wasn't going anywhere, and the support staff had misunderstood the original question.

Meanwhile, eight months later, customers who trusted Asus were left without a bootloader unlock tool, and their anger was justified. The phone maker's credibility is now at stake, with the potential of having to refund even more Zenfone buyers, posing a significant threat to the brand's reputation.