Android 12 has been out for months now and most smartphone owners are still waiting patiently for their updates to arrive. While users of Pixel phones or many higher-end Samsung models are already enjoying the update, that's just a fraction of the Android landscape, and brands like Motorola have yet to even update a single phone. Even though Christmas has come and gone, Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip owners are getting a late present from Santa, as their Android 12 updates start arriving.

Although Asus has had a reputation for slow rollouts in the past, with this update, it’s (relatively) ahead of the curve. The company announced its update schedule back in October, and with only two days to spare, has met its December 2021 deadline for these 8-series phones. The OTA update is propagating now but if you can’t wait, you can download and manually install these releases yourself: (ZenFone8 EU/WW, ZenFone 8 Flip EU/WW)

We only have a rough idea of when the update will be available for other Asus phones like the ZenFone 7 or the ROG Phone 5, but hopefully we'll see those timetables narrowed down as more betas get underway.

