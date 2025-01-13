Summary Asus is set to launch the Zenfone 12 Ultra on February 6, 2025.

The phone will focus on AI and camera quality.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra will likely be based on the ROG Phone 9.

Asus is better known for its gaming-focused ROG smartphones than its Zenfone lineup. However, the company won our hearts in 2023 with the Zenfone 10, one of the best compact Android phones released that year. In 2024, instead of the Zenfone 11, Asus launched the Zenfone 11 Ultra, an out-and-out flagship. Almost a year later, the company is now ready to launch its successor: the Zenfone 12 Ultra.

The Taiwanese company announced on X that it will unveil the Zenfone 12 Ultra on February 6, 2025. From the post, Asus' upcoming flagship will seemingly focus on AI and camera quality. It will also offer 4K recording with focus tracking enabled, a feature that typically only works at Full HD resolution on most previous-gen Android phones.

If last year's Zenfone 11 Ultra is anything to go by, Zenfone 12 Ultra will be based on the ROG Phone 9, which recently launched in the US, albeit in a sleeker and less gaming-oriented design. So, the phone should house a 6.78-inch OLED display, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB or 1TB storage, and a massive 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Ticking inside will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, ensuring that Asus' upcoming flagship will live up to its 'Ultra' moniker with its performance. The phone's rear should pack triple cameras: a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro.

Zenfone 12 should offer longer software support