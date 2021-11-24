The name of the game with Android OS updates, as it always seems to be, is triage. How fast you get that version bump depends primarily on whether the maker of your phone is named "Google." So, it should be no surprise that Asus is only now bringing Android 11 to the ROG Phone 2.

XDA-Developers notes that the company began a closed beta for the new software in late September and has only officially notifying users in its Chinese-language forums.

Software version 18.0210.2111.160 started rolling as an OTA yesterday and should get to all ROG Phone 2 owners in a week. In addition to many of Android 11's native features, Asus has also brought about more unique changes such as being able to keep Bluetooth on while in Airplane Mode, revamping the system update fetch logic, and giving a new coat of paint to proprietary apps such as the Armoury Crate gaming hub.

The ROG Phone 2, clocking in at just over 2 years old and booting with Android 9 Pie, is receiving Android 11 at the same time Android 12 is spreading to many devices. It's also worthy to mention that the company has not mentioned anything about this update to its English ZenTalk forums. That said, you can install what has been dubbed the "Taiwan-only" firmware as hosted through XDA.

