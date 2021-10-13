You'll have to keep waiting for that 4K model, though

If you’ve been after a high-end Chromebook lately, you know they’re difficult to find. Google’s Pixelbook series moved to mid-range devices a couple of years ago, and Samsung’s initial attempt at an ultra-premium Chrome OS laptop ended with a similar fate. That’s why we’ve been so excited for Asus’s Chromebook Flip CX9 since its US announcement this summer. If you’ve had your eye out for availability, today’s your lucky day.

Asus has its latest high-end Chromebook in stock at its storefront, ready for you to buy right now. There are two configurations to choose from here, both working with the same sleek design, 14” 1080p display, and metallic black paint job. Here’s hoping you’ve been saving your pennies since July, because this is one mighty expensive Chromebook — no matter which variation you select.

The entry-level model, configured with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, comes in at a whopping $750. While it’s got some stiff competition around the $700 mark, the Core i3 is lacking compared to, say, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

The second option includes a Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but at $1,149, even die-hard Chrome OS fans might feel their wallets ache a bit.

Asus initially announced a 4K version of the CX9 planned for launch later this year, and the company expects it to start shipping as soon as this month. Likewise, a variant of the CX9 with Intel's Core i5 processor is planned for a Costco release, though we don't have any pricing or availability information. Presumably, it would slot directly between these two options.

High-end Chromebooks like these are few and far between, so if you’ve been dying for this kind of machine, now’s your chance. Head on over to Asus’s storefront to pick up the configuration that’s right for you.

