Whenever a company releases a new update for its phones, especially when it comes to operating systems, there are bound to be some hiccups. Sometimes features are missing or things don’t behave the way you expect them to. But it’s not often that details of future phones are included in your update. That’s what happened to owners of the Asus ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip when they received their Android 12 upgrade.

A user on the ASUS ZenTalk forums shared a hidden setting they discovered for a Pixel 6-like double-tap back gesture. Hidden, along with the gesture, is what looks to be an early render of the ZenFone 9. Visible on the back of the phone are two cameras along with barely legible text detailing the specs: a 50MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide (spotted by XDA).

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

There’s also another surprise buried in the firmware of the new update: a rough render of the ROG Phone 6 (via Mishaal Rahman). Its design looks similar to previous ROG devices, complete with a clearly visible back-panel screen, but this one has one more camera than the ROG Phone 5.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

What does this mean for ZenFone 8 owners? As of now, nothing. Enabling the hidden setting doesn’t unlock the double tap gesture on this phone, but you can still get it on any device via a third-party app like Tasker. Otherwise, you just have to wait and hope.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is picking up a new setting for managing ultra-wideband connections Full rollout coming late this month

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email