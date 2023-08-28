Summary Asus has reportedly laid off its entire Zenfone team, potentially marking the end of flagship compact smartphones from the company.

However, Asus' ROG gaming phone team has survived the reorganization.

The Asus Zenfone series, known for its compact dimensions and flagship specs, never sold in large numbers, which likely led to the division's shutdown.

Your options are limited if you are in the market for a compact phone. Besides Samsung's Galaxy S23, Asus is the only Android manufacturer making small phones with flagship specs. As noted in our Asus Zenfone 10 review, it is among the few of the (good) small phones worth buying. Sadly, the Zenfone 10 could end up being the last flagship compact smartphone from the Taiwanese company, as the entire Zenfone team has been laid off.

A report from Technews Taiwan notes that Asus has shut down its Zenfone division as part of its internal reorganization. Employees working on upcoming devices were merged into the ROG team or other divisions within Asus. This effectively marks the end of future phones under the Zenfone umbrella from the Taiwanese company.

On the bright side, if you are a fan of Asus' ROG gaming phones, like the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, that team has survived the reorganization. So, you can (hopefully) expect to see the ROG Phone 8 and possibly more devices from the division in the future.

Admittedly, Asus' Zenfone series never sold in big numbers despite being in the market since 2014. The lineup started as a budget-oriented device, but in more recent years, it became popular for its compact dimensions and flagship specs. But that never turned out enough to attract a sizeable number of buyers.

Interestingly, news of Asus restructuring its mobile division comes just weeks after it was found to have taken down its Zenfone bootloader unlock tool without any prior announcement (via Android Authority). However, the company clarified the situation, saying it was a misunderstanding and that the tool would go live soon.

If you prefer small Android phones, your options have become even more limited now. Apart from Samsung, there are hardly any other Android manufacturers making compact phones with high-end specs. Thankfully, Google could enter this segment this year with its upcoming Pixel 8, which is rumored to switch to a smaller 6.1-inch display.