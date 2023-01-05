Asus made some serious waves at CES 2023 with a pair of strong ChromeOS offerings. Alongside a new Qi-enabled Chromebox 5, the Taiwanese company announced a beastly new Chromebook catered to the burgeoning cloud gaming market.

The Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is a convertible, touchscreen laptop like most others in this segment, but it’s the under-the-hood specs that truly set it apart. The highest-end model will pack a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Iris Xe GPU to go with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state hard drive.

That powertrain is supplemented by a host of features to enhance the cloud gaming experience. It’s got the gamer aesthetic down thanks to an RGB backlit keyboard and orange-accented WASD keys. Wi-Fi 6E is included to ensure a steady connection and low latency. The 14-inch screen has a Chromebook-record-breaking 144Hz refresh rate at a 1920x1200 resolution, and if that’s not enough for you, it can output 4K visuals over the included HDMI 2.1 port.

There’s still some skepticism around cloud gaming, considering this announcement comes exactly 2 weeks before Google is slated to shut down Stadia, the de facto cloud gaming service for ChromeOS until recently. But the industry is still going strong despite this, and Asus is even including free trials for both Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. And, of course, there’s always Xbox Cloud Gaming, which just got a huge upgrade on Chromebooks thanks to a progressive web app.

Asus hasn't provided any pricing yet, but you can expect this to be one of the more expensive Chromebooks when it hits shelves. There's also no word on a release date, but given that it's being showcased at CES, sometime in the first half of 2023 makes sense. Whenever it makes its debut, the spec sheet alone should rank it pretty highly among the best Chromebooks of 2023.