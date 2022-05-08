It's never too late or early in the day or the week to save on a spot Chromebook purchase and if anyone has told you otherwise, well, they're just wrong. A little wrong, but still wrong. Take this Sunday evening where Best Buy still has one of Asus's best Chromebooks in the past year at an above-average discount!

Asus's Chromebook Flip CX5 (also known as the CX5400 to differentiate from the modified CX5500 and by the second nickname of C536 because, you know, you can't have enough of them) is a gorgeous looking device with a premium aluminum build, a 360° tiltable touch display, and standard, but capable internals: an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a battery should last 10 hours though our reviewer really wished for a significantly lower price tag.

Well, he gets his wish: this base config of the CX5400 usually doesn't move too far from its MSRP of $569 and, even so, the most we'd see is $100 off. However, through 1 a.m. ET tonight, you can get an extra $50 off of that discounted level, taking it down to $419. That is not at all bad for something that can last you until 2029... well at least the Chrome OS updates will.

Grab Asus's Chromebook Flip CX5400 for $419

