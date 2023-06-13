Source: Asus Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601 $449 $649 Save $200 If you're looking for a full-sized 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5601 is an excellent option. It features a massive 16-inch touch display, a full keyboard with number pad, and it has a nice $200 discount right now. $449 at Best Buy

Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes to fit every need and budget. For example, if you need a larger laptop that won't break the bank, there's the Chromebook Flip CX5 from Asus. It has a massive 16-inch touch display, plenty of power, and a full-sized keyboard with number pad. It's the best Asus Chromebook on the market, one of our picks for the best touchscreen Chromebooks in 2023, and it's even easier to recommend on sale for just $450.

Why you should buy the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5

This deal is specifically for the CX5601, a variant of the popular CX5 line, and two of its biggest selling points are its massive display and keyboard. The display measures 16 inches, and although it's not super high-res, it should be sharp enough and bright enough to appease most users. It's also a touchscreen, and you can fold it around 360-degrees to use the CX5 as a full-blown tablet. Should you need the keyboard, you'll be happy to know that it's larger than most laptop keyboards, with a 10-key number pad, and it's a breeze to type on.

As for performance, there's a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that offers plenty of power, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 128GB SSD. These specs combined with the larger display give you a productivity machine that is capable of a lot more than just checking emails or surfing the web with a few tabs open. Rounding out the features here are a quad speaker setup for great sound, an FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Ports include 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, 1 HDMI, 1 audio jack, and there's also a microSD card reader.

Perhaps the CX5601's biggest weakness is the same as its strength — its size. It's less than an inch thin, which is nice, but it weighs almost 5 pounds and has massive dimensions. It's not small, by any means, and though a 16-inch tablet sounds nice, it can be a bit unwieldy to hold and handle, so that's just something to keep in mind. Otherwise, we think this Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 has a lot to offer, especially with today's deal, so you should hurry up and grab one while you can at this price.