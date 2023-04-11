ASUS Chromebook CX1 $189 $389 Save $200 The 17-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 isn't the fastest machine out there, but it's got enough processing power to run ChromeOS apps just fine, and it's sporting one of the largest displays in its class. Thanks to thin bezels, the big screen doesn't make it bulky, so at this price, it would be a perfect gift for any person who needs a simple computer with a bigger display — Mother's Day, anyone? $189 at Best Buy

Chromebooks have become a popular item in recent years thanks to their simplicity and affordability when compared to Windows PCs and MacBooks, and the cloud-based nature of the Chrome OS operating system lends itself well to the less tech-savvy users among us. But the best Chromebooks typically land in the 11-inch to 14-inch size bracket, and that's a little too small for people with less-than-perfect eyesight.

If you're looking for a new laptop for your mom or dad, the 17-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 ticks two major boxes: it just works, and it has a big, beautiful display. You don't have to pay out the nose for that plus-sized screen, either, because right now, this 17-inch Chrome OS machine is on sale at Best Buy for just $189 — more than a 50% discount off its $389 sticker price.

Why the Asus Chromebook CX1 is great if you love large laptops

Chromebooks are nothing new, and if you've had your eye on these laptops, then you already know that Asus has been a big name in this space for a while. The brand built its reputation on its affordable workhorse Windows laptops, and its Chrome machines, including the Chromebook CX1, live up to the Asus name.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 packs an Intel Celeron N4500 mobile CPU backed up by 4GB of memory, which, while fairly basic, is enough to do most of the things you're likely to do on a Chromebook. That's helped along by the Chrome operating system. Since the software is largely cloud-based, it doesn't require quite as much local horsepower. You probably won't be doing heavy multitasking on this thing, but for browsing the web, typing up documents, and watching videos, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is just fine.

Of course, the star of this show is the display. The Chromebook CX1 sports a 17.3-inch screen, giving you more space to work with than your standard compact Chromebook. The display also has a proper 1080p resolution, which is not always the case on cheap Chromebooks, and will let you make the most of that extra screen real estate. Yet despite its larger size, the Asus Chromebook CX1 isn't too bulky. The display is framed by reasonably slim bezels and the laptop measures just 0.78 inch thin when closed, so it's slim enough to slip into a bag when it's time to move.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 17-inch Chromebook carries a sticker price of $389, but right now, a $200 discount knocks it down to just $189 at Best Buy. That's a solid bargain if you're looking for a cheap everyday Chrome OS laptop that won't leave you feeling cramped.