It's the third shakeup at Google in 2024. This time it's the turn of the Gemini and Google Assistant teams to get shuffled around as the company aims for maximum efficiency. It also answers a question many have had for over a year: what happens with Google Assistant now that Gemini is here?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined the changes to employees in a blog post on Google's The Keyword. He highlighted the need to keep the pace of progress in the rapidly evolving field of AI. The reorganization will see the Gemini app team, responsible for the consumer-facing side of Google's latest AI, merge with the Google DeepMind team. The Assistant team will join the Platforms & Devices division, that oversees Pixel and Nest products.

We've seen this kind of thing before

Google has been on a reorganizing bender over the past few months. Google's Research and Bard teams merged to create the 'DeepMind' division under Demis Hassabis back in March. Google's former AI head, Jeff Dean, became the company's chief scientist.

Then, in April, Google merged its Android and Pixel teams under Rick Osterloh, sending shockwaves through the industry. Many wondered if this represented an unfair disadvantage for third-party OEMs that rely on Android. After all, the Pixel is a direct competitor to other Android phones.

Meanwhile, Nick Fox will take over as the head of the Knowledge & Information division, the bread and butter of Google's business. This is the division that oversees Search, Ads, Geo (including Maps), and Commerce. Pichai expressed his confidence in Fox's ability to lead the team in his new role, and cited his deep understanding of Google's products.

So what's the deal with Assistant, anyway?

But the main question we've been asking has been answered. Assistant will not be merging with Gemini. This move makes that obvious. It does not seem as if Gemini will be replacing Assistant on home devices, either. At least, not for now.

Instead, we're stuck with two different bots that do different things. Gemini, a multi-modal LLM that can answer questions and help with homework and search the internet and create photos, and Assistant , which can set calendar appointments and turn off lights. Google has made it clear that Assistant is simply smart home software, and Gemini is the future of the company.