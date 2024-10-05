Key Takeaways Google Photos unveiled the Ask Photos feature back in May, which leverages AI to find specific pictures and videos using normal human language.

At least one user is now seeing this feature on their Android smartphone, who was kind enough to share a video detailing its functioning.

Ask Photos is currently available through a limited waitlist in the US, with no word on its wider availability.

If you take a look at any new consumer tech in 2024, there's almost inevitably going to be some AI element attached to it. But some go beyond the buzzword and prove genuinely useful, such as the upcoming Ask Photos feature in the Google Photos app. Powered by Google Gemini, it was first announced during I/O 2024 this past May, albeit without a specific release timeline. There's currently a limited waitlist in the US where people can sign up for early access, though not many have seen it yet. But as it turns out, one lucky user has access to Ask Photos already and was kind enough to share a video showing how it works.

As shared on Mishaal Rahman's Telegram channel, Google Photos users who gain access to Ask Photos will be greeted with a screen detailing what it does, along with pointers on how data is managed. The app also clarifies that personal data won't be used for ads or training other models outside of Photos, nor will it be reviewed by humans (except in cases of abuse and harm). Rahman credits a user named Dan for the screenshot and video of Ask Photos in action.

Looking for a specific photo or video will be easier than ever

Close

The Ask Photos intro screen and a brief video showcasing its functionality

Most of the details about Ask Photos were already revealed by Google during the announcement this past May and then again in September, so it's not fresh knowledge. The company has also provided multiple examples of its usefulness, such as finding the best photos from a particular trip or even learning what was on your table when a picture or video was taken.

In this fresh example shared by Dan, the AI is asked to show sunset pictures captured at a particular location. There's a View more option at the bottom of the image result, which should pull up more pictures, provided they're available. If these AI features are not for you, Photos also provides an option to use classic search, situated just below the user's original prompt. When Ask Photos is widely available, users should be able to activate it through a dedicated Ask tab in the app's bottom bar.

This AI-powered conversational experience with Ask Photos is still not widely visible, as some who are signed up for the waitlist are yet to receive access, including Mishaal Rahman. But with some seeing it on their devices now, the wait shouldn't be too long. You can sign up for the Ask Photos waitlist here.