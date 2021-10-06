Google avoided the worst of its usual smartphone leak cycle this year by announcing the Pixel 6 several months in advance — after all, you can’t have leaks if you leak it yourself. We’re finally under two weeks away from the phone’s official launch, but if that’s not good enough for you, a German retailer has detailed some unannounced information in a new ad.

As spotted by SmartDroid, the Pixel 6 makes an unexpected appearance in this week’s Saturn brochure. It’s listed at €649 — the exact price point that made the rounds last week. At $750 for the smaller model, that’s not too shabby. It manages to undercut the newly-launched iPhone 13 by $50 and comes in well under the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

If that price still seems a bit steep to you, Saturn is also advertising a free pair of Bose Headphones 700, which usually retail for $379 on their own. That’s a pretty big bargain — and a weird inclusion, considering Google sells its own (much cheaper) pair of wireless earbuds. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before, of course. Last year’s Pixel 5 was bundled with a pair of Bose QC35 IIs in certain European regions, and it seems like that promotion is set to repeat this year. Just don’t be surprised if potential buyers in the US aren’t so lucky.

As far as specs are concerned, the Pixel 6 is advertised with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, both of which should pair with its new Tensor SoC nicely. A massive 4,620mAh battery sounds like multi-day battery life is absolutely achievable. The back of the device sports a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, along with an 8MP front-facing camera — again, all numbers we've seen appear in recent leaks. As we learned back in August, only the larger of this year’s Pixels will include a telephoto lens.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign about the Pixel 6 Pro, though last month’s leak lines up well with the information provided by this ad. We’ll have to wait until both phones are in our hands to test them for ourselves, but on paper, they’re starting to look pretty promising. Massive batteries, advanced camera setups, and flagship specs — what more could we ask for?

