As controversial as some of YouTube's recommended videos might be, it continues to be a helpful way to find new creators who align directly with your interests. The site's homepage has become an ever-evolving carousel of changes, including announcement posts, TikTok-style "Shorts," and topic filters. With YouTube's latest feature, the company wants to take its recommendations to the next level, suggesting new videos paired perfectly for your taste.

The "New to you" filter is a fresh discovery method aimed at highlighting content and creators you wouldn't usually see on your homepage. It's coming to YouTube's mobile, desktop, and TV apps today, with a multitude of ways to activate it. On mobile, "New to you" can be found in the topics bar running along the top of the Home tab, with occasional prompts located in your feed as well. On the web, it'll take up one of the spots in the main grid, inviting you to check out some new suggestions.

As for whether the feature is different enough from the usual home screen to make a difference, you'll need to try it out for yourself. In my experience, it didn't seem like the recommendations were all that different from what's usually suggested to me. The first two videos in my feed were a 19-second long joke about video essay jokes and a three-month-old video covering Gordon Ramsey's sandwich recipes.

Meanwhile, the third video — "All 3 Gamecube start up sounds" — had a playback bar along the bottom of it, indicating I had, in fact, watched the video before. A quick search of my YouTube history confirms I'd see it back in September 2018. So much for "new" to me, I guess.

Google warns this feature is personalized, which means you'll need to be logged in for it to show up — and even then, it may not load. With any luck, it'll get better over time as YouTube tweaks its algorithms to recommend better — and actually new — content.

