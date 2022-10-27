Portable monitors are a great way to get extra screen space when you need it, or to have a great mobile display for work, gaming, or whatever you require. With the mission to bring more convenience and higher productivity to customers, Arzopa is dedicated exclusively to developing portable monitors as well as helping people ‘experience the fullness of life with Arzopa technology.’ Established as recently as 2020, they have an impressive range to choose from. Let’s have a look at their three top models available right now.

Arzopa S1 15.6” FHD portable monitor

This is the most popular monitor available, and it’s easy to see why. The 15.6-inch screen looks gorgeous, with deep colors and perfect definition. It’s very light and slim, so it’s easy to carry around while you’re on the go, as it slips nicely into your backpack. You can connect to your primary device using a USB-C (which can charge the device while using) or HDMI, which are both included, as is true for all of these monitors.

This is one of those products that has to be used for just a short time before you realize just how much you needed it. Connect it easily to your laptop or PC, and it opens up a new visual extension to your interface.

Another feature we really like is the cover, which sticks magnetically to the screen with a satisfying click. You can also easily fold the case, creating a nifty stand.

This monitor is available now for a very reasonable $127.99 at Amazon when you use the available coupon at Amazon. That’s a 28% drop from the original price of $179.99.

What you get:

Product specifications

1080P Full HD & HDR Technology

Lightweight, Easy to carry on-the-go

Input Interface: Mini HD (Video signal), Type-C Full Function, Type-C power supply

300cd/m² Brightness

178° Viewing Angel

Built-in Dual Stereo Speakers

Low Blue Light, Eye-Care & Flicker-Free

All-Metal Body Precision Technology, Beautifully Designed

Go to Amazon now to pick up this model with HDR eye care and a free smart cover thrown in for good measure.

Arzopa A1 Gamut-14” FHD portable monitor

The next option is the equally impressive Arzopa A1 Gamut, which features a 14-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel has a wide 178°-viewing angle, which gives a really nice color contrast.

You can easily extend your laptop or smartphone to this device. Like the Arzopa S1 15.6”, it is also incredibly slim, and this one weighs just 1.1 pounds. This model also comes with the magnetic smart cover that gives the satisfying “click.” We love how light this one feels!

Extra features are standard Red Green Blue (sRGB), which allows for the brightness of the screen to get up to 320cd/㎡, which is brighter than most similar monitors on the market. Additionally, with its dual speakers with expert sound quality, you won’t be disappointed with this additional monitor.

At just $99 now, this is the most cost-effective of all of Arzopa’s products and probably makes it the best option for my money. For this week, Amazon Prime Members can get it at $99 after using a coupon. From this Sunday to the end of next week, everyone can get it at $99 after using a $12 coupon it provides!

What you get:

Product specifications

Size : 14inches (16: 9)

: 14inches (16: 9) Panel : IPS

: IPS Resolution : 1920 * 1080

: 1920 * 1080 Frequency (H / V): 60HZ

(H / V): 60HZ Contrast ratio (standard value): 1000: 1

(standard value): 1000: 1 Bracket material : Made of aluminum alloy

: Made of aluminum alloy Video input : Mini HDMI, full-featured Type-C * 2, 3.5mm audio

: Mini HDMI, full-featured Type-C * 2, 3.5mm audio Speaker: Built-in dual speakers

Arzopa G1 Game 15.6'' 144Hz portable monitor

Last but not least, the Arzopa G1 offers an impressive 15.6” display with a slim design. Coming in at 1.36 pounds the monitor is perfectly portable. The G1 boasts a 1080p resolution and an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. There are very few portable monitors on the market that offer this kind of power, and at $159.99 with the available coupon at Amazon, the Arzopa G1 is a steal.

The 144 Hz refresh rate is perfect for fast-paced gaming experiences. With the Arzopa G1 you’ll experience smoother, clearer movements even during the most intense gaming. Couple that with its IPS technology that creates faster response times and better color reproduction, and you will be able to view the gaming action at virtually every angle.

The Arzopa G1 is compatible with multiple gaming systems including PS5, Switch, and Xbox. And for you desktop gamers, fret not. The G1 is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Raspberry Pi compatibility.

Similar to other Arzopa portable monitors, the G1 also includes the magnetic, “click” on case and also offers HDR eye care.

What you get:

Product specifications

Size : 15.6 inches (16: 9)

: 15.6 inches (16: 9) Panel : IPS

: IPS Resolution : 1920 * 1080

: 1920 * 1080 Frequency (H / V): 144HZ

(H / V): 144HZ Color： 100%sRGB

100%sRGB Contrast ratio (standard value): 1000: 1

(standard value): 1000: 1 Brightness : 300 nit

: 300 nit Bracket material : Made of aluminum alloy

: Made of aluminum alloy Video input : Mini HDMI, full-featured Type-C * 2, 3.5mm audio

: Mini HDMI, full-featured Type-C * 2, 3.5mm audio Speaker: Built-in dual speakers

From on-the-go students who need more monitor real estate to gamers looking to expand their setup, these monitors will maximize your overall experience without costing you a fortune.