Arzopa is back with some extremely generous discounts on their top-of-the-range portable monitors this Black Friday. This limited-time sale offers a comprehensive range of monitors, from a device that is so light and slim you won’t even know you’re carrying it, to a 17.3” screen that has sound and picture quality that will blow your mind yet can still fit into your backpack with ease.

There are three monitors at all-time low prices this Black Friday, and they cover the needs of pretty much every user. Let’s check them out.

Arzopa A1 15.6” FHD Portable Monitor

15.6” is the most popular screen size for regular laptop screens, but that’s not the only reason that this monitor is one of Arzopa’s bestsellers. Weighing in at a floaty 1.44 lbs, this means that they have managed to somehow shave another 3.8 ounces off of the popular Arzopa S1, and we thought that was light!

It’s also thinner, at just 0.2 inches. All this obviously means that it’s now even easier to carry around, and it will slip into your backpack without you really knowing it's even there. So it’s great for those who need to work on the go, but need that extra space and picture quality.

Talking of picture quality, this monitor features Full High Definition (FHD) 1920x1080 resolution on an IPS screen that uses liquid crystals to produce rich colors and perfect viewing angles. It has wide compatibility, too, with a fully functional USB-C port, which is very useful for pass-through charging. It also has an HDMI port, making connecting to basically any device a breeze.

The madness of Black Friday means you’ll be able to pick this beauty up for just $118.99, that's an outrageous $71 off of the original price.

Arzopa A1 Max 17.3”

For those that want even more screen space, the Arzopa A1 Max is finally here! With its gorgeous 17.3” FHD advanced gaming screen, this monitor is a thing of beauty. This is the largest screen that Arzopa has in its range. The extra couple of inches really gets the most out of the IPS screen to produce astonishing images with deep, vivid colors.

IPS (In-Plane Switching) is a screen technology that uses liquid-crystal displays (LCDs). These screens have a layer of liquid crystals sandwiched between two glass surfaces that are aligned parallel to the surfaces and reoriented by an electronic field. This basically means that, unlike LEDs, you can view these screens from any angle and still get gorgeous visuals without compromising definition and color.

This monitor is great for gaming or watching movies. As well as mind-blowing picture quality, the sound is also top-notch with built-in dual speakers and a 3-in-1 display mode which means you can duplicate your screen, extend it or have a second screen entirely.

The A1 Max 17.3 is a steal at just $188.99 while stock last this Black Friday.

Arzopa A1 2k 13.3”

Arzopa’s final Black Friday discount offering is the ultra-slim and super-light Arzopa Portable Monitor 2k. With a thickness of just 0.3 inches and weighing a gravity-defying 1.41lb, this device is easy to carry around, offering great work efficiency on the go.

In spite of its smaller size, this little fella still gives you a 2560x1600 high-resolution screen and 60hz refresh rate, giving you excellent clarity and brilliant color contrast.

Like all of these monitors mentioned here today, the Arzopa A1 2k 13.3” is easy to set up. You just need one USB-C cable to connect it to your laptop, as this cable provides power supply AND signal transmission. This means fewer cables and less hassle. Seriously, Arzopa could not have made it any easy or more convenient to get awesome quality extra-screen real estate while on the go.

This monitor was designed by Arzopa with Apple users in mind, and it syncs up well as a second screen for MacBooks especially. That being said, it can hook up easily to virtually any other device.

The Arzopa 2k 13.3” represents stunning value at just $135.99 in the Black Friday sale.

All of these monitors come with a sturdy, scratch-proof smart cover. These are magnetic and slap strongly onto the monitor with a satisfyingly deep click. This makes it feel solid and gives you confidence that you won’t damage it when you travel. It also doubles up as an easy-to-use stand, so you can conveniently prop it up with no fuss, and feel confident it will stay in place.

Whether you’re an on-the-go student who needs more screen space or a gamer looking to expand your setup, these monitors will elevate your experience up to a level that you’ll never want to come back down from. Head over to Amazon now and pick one up now before it’s too late.