Ever since it launched its first machine back in 2021, Ayaneo has been a leader in the handheld gaming market. The brand is mostly known for its Windows devices with high-end design inside and out, but it entered the Android gaming market in 2023 with the Ayaneo Pocket Air, a device we praised for its premium feel, beefy specs, and reasonable price. Since that launch, Ayaneo has dropped the Ayaneo Pocket S, another powerful Android handheld, and is poised to launch two more before the end of the year.

Given Ayaneos big push into the Android handheld space and the recent announcement of its second Remake lineup, we jumped at the chance to get some one-on-one time with Ayaneo’s CEO Arthur Zhang to talk about Remake, luxury handhelds, and a lot more. But before we dig into any of that, let’s talk about who Arthur Zhang is, or as he’s better known to Chinese audiences, Uncle Tail.

Who is Uncle Tail?

Most of the western world knows Zhang as the CEO of Ayaneo and as a portable gaming fanatic. That’s not wrong, but it’s far from the full picture. Zhang has always been a tech enthusiast. He wrote game reviews for Chinese game blogs and even translated some games into Mandarin. In April 2010, he had an American friend buy the newly launched iPad and hand-deliver it to him in Hong Kong, just so he wouldn’t have to wait the extra 20 days for it to ship. But it wasn’t enough for just him to enjoy it, he toured the country letting other tech enthusiasts experience the iPad themselves.

That same year, he launched his Uncle Tail persona when he started a Weibo account with the name Digital Tail and launched a website with the same name. Why “Digital Tail”? Zhang compares digital tech enthusiasts to whales swimming in a vast sea, separated by life, work, and endless distractions. But when a whale wants to share something with others, it will raise its tail out of the water to share a brief interaction with other whales, free of the confines of the water.

These days, Uncle Tail doesn’t have much time for his media empire. “Currently, my focus is on Ayaneo, and I am relatively less involved in the day-to-day affairs of Digital Tail because I have many long-term partners helping me with the operations. Of course, major affairs and decisions are still made by me.”

Four years on from its foundation, Ayaneo has released nearly a dozen Windows handhelds and branched out into mini PCs and Android gaming devices. The two latest Android handhelds from Ayaneo are the Pocket DMG and the Pocket Micro, part of Ayaneo’s second Remake lineup, and we had to know more about them.

Digging into Remake

When looking at the devices in this or the previous Remake lineup, the intentionality of the retro designs is impossible to miss, so I asked Zhang where the inspiration came from.

Classic designs

“Undoubtedly, it’s the Nintendo Game Boy series,” he tells me. I didn’t really need to ask him, though, because the Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro are clearly love letters to the original Game Boy and the Game Boy Micro. “These classic handheld consoles represented exploration and innovation in the world of gaming consoles at the time. I have always hoped to bring this kind of innovation to retro gamers, which led to the Remake series products. These products allow gamers to not only revisit retro classics but also enjoy the new experiences and conveniences brought by the latest technology.”

We tried to dig for some details on these two new Android handhelds, like the price, but Zhang wouldn’t budge. “I cannot disclose the specific prices at the moment, but I can assure you that Remake series products will be top-tier among similar products.” We may not have hard numbers, but Zhang has said in the Ayaneo Discord that the DMG will be priced similarly to the recently released Pocket S, and he did throw us some meat regarding release dates: “We currently plan to officially release the Pocket DMG at the end of July, with more products from the Remake series expected to be launched later this year.”

I collected all models of handheld consoles in the GB and GBA families. Even just holding and playing with them was satisfying.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that this is the second round of Remake hardware from Ayaneo. So, what did Zhang learn from the first Remake lineup? “We underestimated the enthusiasm of gamers for a true screen on AM01.” Zhang says Ayaneo “removed the originally planned secondary screen design to differentiate from AM02.” Demand for a screen on the AM01 was high enough that it made its way into this year’s Remake squad as the AM01S. “Ayaneo has always valued gamer feedback, and in the future, we will continue to release more innovative products based on our own plans and gamer feedback.”

Ayaneo and Android gaming

Ayaneo Pocket S

Now that Ayaneo’s most powerful Android handheld, the Pocket S, has been available in the wild for over a month, I wanted to know more about why Ayaneo made it as premium as it did, particularly the price. “I believe the Pocket S is suitable for gamers who have higher requirements for the performance, design, quality, and software experience of an Android handheld console.”

For retro games, Android handheld consoles are still the best choice currently.

Zhang is unequivocal in his belief that the Pocket S is well worth the price. “The Pocket S did not compromise by offering a minimum configuration of 6GB+128GB but started the entire series with 12GB+128GB, providing a good experience for gamers with limited budgets. Compared to the prices of similar storage combinations in other competing products, the price of the Pocket S can be considered reasonable.

There’s no denying that the Pocket S is a luxury device for discerning buyers, but how does one get to that point? How does Arthur Zhang determine how much power a handheld needs? “The positioning of Pocket S is an unprecedented high-end flagship Android handheld console. It should be able to play high-performance retro games and mobile games fluently to fit the positioning of a high-end flagship. Therefore, we decided from the beginning to equip it with the most powerful Android handheld processor and to collaborate with Qualcomm, launching it with the second-generation Snapdragon G3x gaming platform.”

Handheld luxury

Ayaneo has a talent for getting high-end silicon and making collaborations with the likes of AMD and Qualcomm. “In the future, I hope to collaborate with more industry-leading companies, not only hardware companies but also more brand collaborations.” Ayaneo just released an Air 1S themed around the JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle and has worked with the Hong Kong fashion and lifestyle brand B.Duck in the past. When it comes to upcoming collaborations, Zhang doesn’t have anything to share. “Due to commercial secrecy considerations, I cannot disclose specific collaborating companies at the moment.”

I think it’s clear from the premium devices and the unique collaborations that Zhang treasures one-of-a-kind, luxury experiences. In other interviews, he has said that he’s obsessive about having high-end hardware, so I ask him if that’s why he puts so much effort into making his products high-end.

“I am more fascinated by the high-end experience rather than high-end models. As a gamer and tech enthusiast for decades, I have experienced many classic and innovative products. I am willing to pay for excellent design and outstanding experiences. This is the concept I have always adhered to while building Ayaneo products because I believe there are many gamers like me who have higher demands for comprehensive experiences and do not want to compromise.”

Ayaneo products will feature the most elegant and refined design, top-notch craftsmanship, and materials, which may result in relatively higher costs.

But compromise is inevitable, so how does Ayaneo approach that? Zhang tells me, “I think it is difficult to unify the performance, battery life, and feel of handheld game consoles. Whether it’s a Windows handheld or an Android handheld, with the current level of technology, it is hard to achieve a perfect balance.”

Pain points

There’s no question that Ayaneo makes some of the most powerful gaming handhelds on the market right now, but it also seems to be plagued by the same problem as Asus’ ROG Ally, the struggle to supply adequate customer service, particularly when it comes to repairs. So how is Ayaneo overcoming the challenges of offering customer support exclusively from Hong Kong? “We have assembled a team with strong capabilities to handle various matters such as pre-sales and after-sales, and have also cooperated with professional logistics companies to provide comprehensive after-sales service for global gamers.”

Another issue Ayaneo struggles with is availability. If you go to its store today, you’ll have to work to find a device, and it might not be the one you want or can afford. That’s because Ayaneo mostly uses Indiegogo to fund and sell its handhelds, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

“Overseas crowdfunding remains a vital part of our development today. For many overseas gamers, crowdfunding is still the most convenient way for them to quickly experience our latest products. It is also an excellent model for us to collaboratively create products with gamers. Crowdfunding backers are always our solid support and fans. In many ways, we see crowdfunding as a commitment, hoping to allow more overseas gamers to experience the gaming handheld products they desire.”

Crowdfunding will remain our primary overseas market release model in the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, if you miss out on a launch, you can count on Ayaneo to have another device in the pipeline, ready to launch in three months. But just because Ayaneo can consistently coordinate multiple hardware launches per year, that doesn’t always translate into a good software experience. Given that Ayaneo will continue to put out hardware quickly, will we start to see the software catch up?

“I have devoted a lot of effort to software development with my R&D team partners. For software products, I propose feature requirements, discuss feasibility and feature update plans with the entire software team. We have clear internal divisions of labor, and the software team has successfully completed the R&D tasks, ensuring continuous iteration and upgrades for software like AYASpace.

Ayaneo software

AYASpace is the crown jewel of the Ayaneo software lineup, and while it has improved over the years, it’s very much still in active development. But unlike the Steam Deck which builds a Linux-based OS around the front end, Ayaneo is sticking with Windows and Android for now, and when asked about Ayaneo OS, Zhang tells me development on it has been suspended. “It is not suitable for further discussion. We will share more information when we have more progress in the future.”

Our focus remains on Windows devices and Android devices.

Traditionally, Ayaneo has been a Windows-first developer, but over the past year, they’ve successfully entered the Android space. So, will Ayaneo continue to give most of its attention to hardware that runs Windows going forward? “We used to be a handheld manufacturer prioritizing Windows, but personally, I see Ayaneo as not just a Windows handheld brand, but a comprehensive gaming device brand.” The fact that Ayaneo is making not just Windows and Android handhelds but also mini PCs, portable batteries, and external graphics cards is proof of Zhang’s commitment to that vision.

East versus West

One of the things that sets Zhang apart from most other technology media celebrities is his emphasis on the experience of a device over the objective specifications of a device. This emphasis continues to exist in Digital Tail today, 14 years after it launched. “Different users have different segmental needs for the same item due to their personal concepts and pursuits. Therefore, they will have different perspectives and experiences, which are indeed very subjective. I personally try to avoid giving a product a definitive, one-sided conclusion.”

That’s not to say that there isn’t a place for numbers in technology reviews. “In my previous reviews, I emphasized more on personal subjective experiences because parameters are dull and can be misleading. Many products with good parameters may actually perform worse in experience. And while the comprehensive experience based on objective parameters may have subjective aspects, it is also the most real and persuasive, often resonating with users.

“Currently, Western review content tends to focus more on objectivity, striving to explain parameters clearly and the performance such as benchmarks, gaming frame rates, etc. This is necessary because it is still the easiest way to reflect the basic experience of a product. However, I believe that the emphasis of review content actually depends more on the style of the reviewer, whether in China or the West. Reviewers who emphasize sharing experiences and focusing on data analysis can coexist, and users can combine them for greater benefit.”

Despite stepping away from Digital Tail and abandoning his YouTube channel in 2020, Zhang is still in touch with his roots. “In my office, there is a big table filled with handheld consoles and another table filled with smartphones. Apart from developing various Ayaneo handheld consoles, I also pay attention to the dynamics of the smartphone industry. If I encounter a particularly interesting new smartphone, I will experience it hands-on through Digital Tail for the first time.”

So, what phone is he using right now? “I prefer using foldable smartphones as it's easier to work with documents and look at pictures, so I'm using an OPPO N3 now.”