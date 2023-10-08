Two of the Premier League's top three teams face off this weekend in a bout that is bound to be full of action. That's right, the old rivals Arsenal and Manchester City will be meeting on the field this Sunday.

Although Arsenal may be third in the standing, and Man City is sitting pretty atop the league, their records are surprisingly close. While Man City fell only once for a 6-0-1 record, whereas Arsenal hasn't lost a match, but instead has gone 5-2-0 so far this season. The Gunners have looked pretty good this season, but the team wants more out of its players and thinks the best is yet to come. Plus, they want to take advantage of a Man City squad that could be doubting itself due to an unexpected loss against Newcastle in the League Cup.

When and where?

Man City will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, October 8 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT, 4:30 PM UK).

How to livestream Arsenal vs. Man City in the US

If you're located in the United States and looking to watch a live match, your best options are Peacock and Sling TV. Both platforms offer NBC as a viewing option, which will have the Premier League game available. However, it's always a good idea to explore other potential options to ensure you find the best fit for your needs.

How to stream Arsenal vs. Man City in the UK

For those in the UK hoping to catch the match, it will only be accessible through Sky Sports. Coverage will commence 30 minutes before the start of the game. As a subscriber, you can enjoy the game on the Sky Sports channel, or opt for a more budget-friendly Now Sports subscription if you don't require a full Sky package. Another option is to use the Sky Go app to watch the match.