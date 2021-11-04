Arlo is one of the best solutions when it comes to home security and surveillance. The company doesn't only cater to homeowners, but it also has products for those who prefer the RV life or just need to set up a camera outside of their home's Wi-Fi range with its 2017 LTE-connected Go camera. Four years later, the security business has finally launched a follow-up, the Arlo Go 2.

The first thing you'll notice about the Go 2 is the new shape compared to its predecessor, and it does pack a few neat new features in that form factor. For one, it adds a Wi-Fi antenna, allowing you to use LTE as a backup only when you're usually connected to an unreliable Wi-Fi network — very handy, as that would allow you to opt for a much cheaper data plan. It ups the video quality to 1080p, compared to the Go's 720p, which should add some more detail to its surveillance footage, plus an improved night mode. There's also two-way audio and a siren function to deter intruders or other unwanted visitors. The camera additionally has GPS built in, helping you locate it in remote areas or recover it in case of theft. Its battery has a capacity of 3660mAh and is swappable, which is right in line with its predecessor. IP65 certification is on board, too.

The Go 2 includes a three-month trial for Arlo Secure, Arlo's subscription service that offers access to 30 days of rolling cloud recordings, personalized notifications when the camera recognizes persons, animals, vehicles, and packages, and the company's 24/7 emergency response support. The plan normally costs $15 a month, though there's also a $10 option that doesn't include advanced emergency services. Keep in mind that you'll also have to pay for an LTE plan in addition to this.

The Arlo Go 2 is now available in the US through Verizon, costing you $250 per unit. Additional carrier partners are supposed to be announced next year. You can learn more about the device over on Arlo's website, where you'll also find a link to the retailer shortly.

Google Photos sports some groovy new shapes for its Material You widgets (APK Download) Look at all those curvy points!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email