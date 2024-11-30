Arlo has long been one of the best home security camera brands, with its excellent video quality and a huge selection for every conceivable scenario a homeowner or renter might face. The company's latest product, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera, continues this trend with two improvements over the company's Wireless Floodlight: adjustable floodlights and hardwired power.

It's even $100 cheaper than its battery-powered sibling, giving Arlo a stronger foothold in the increasingly crowded floodlight security camera field. As great as this security camera is, most of its features require an Arlo Secure subscription, including recording and saving security footage. This shines a light on Arlo's increasingly absurd subscription plans, which have lost a lot of their appeal thanks to two hefty price increases in the last two years.

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera 7.5 / 10 The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera's adjustable lights produce excellent nighttime video quality in addition to outstanding daytime performance. It's a shame that this product requires one of the most expensive subscriptions among home security cameras to reach its full potential. Pros Bright, adjustable floodlights

No battery to charge

Excellent video quality Cons Requires Arlo's overpriced subscription

Installation may require an electrician

Motion always triggers the floodlight after dark $150 at Arlo $149 at Home Depot

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera for $150 on Home Depot and Arlo's websites. It's cheaper than Arlo's Wireless Floodlight Camera and wired models from Google Nest and Ring. Eufy sells a few floodlight cameras for about the same price, while Wyze, Blink, and Tapo are typically available for around $100 or less. Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera comes in black and white colorways.

Arlo requires Arlo Secure cloud storage plans for all of its cameras, which are available through monthly or annual subscriptions. Monthly plans range from $10 to $30 ($8 to $25 for the first year), while annual plans cost between $100 and $300 ($80 and $250 for the first year). The cheapest plan covers only basic motion event recording on a single camera, with higher plan tiers progressively adding unlimited cameras, smart motion detection, and emergency response features.

Arlo Secure plan prices are the highest among the top home security camera brands, outpacing Ring, Wyze, Eufy, Tapo, Reolink, and Google Nest.

Specifications Resolution 2560 x 1440 Field of view 160º diagonal Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) Power Source Hardwired (100-240V AC, 50-60Hz) Hub Required No Dimensions 265 × 148 × 169mm Weight 726g Operating limits -4ºF to 113ºF Storage Cloud (subscription required) Storage capacity 30-day cloud storage Axis Control No Night Vision Color, infrared IP rating Weather-resistant App Compatibility Android, iOS Integrations Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT Price $150 Siren Yes Digital zoom 12x Expand

What's good about the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera?

Articulating floodlights make a big difference