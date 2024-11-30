Arlo has long been one of the best home security camera brands, with its excellent video quality and a huge selection for every conceivable scenario a homeowner or renter might face. The company's latest product, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera, continues this trend with two improvements over the company's Wireless Floodlight: adjustable floodlights and hardwired power.
It's even $100 cheaper than its battery-powered sibling, giving Arlo a stronger foothold in the increasingly crowded floodlight security camera field. As great as this security camera is, most of its features require an Arlo Secure subscription, including recording and saving security footage. This shines a light on Arlo's increasingly absurd subscription plans, which have lost a lot of their appeal thanks to two hefty price increases in the last two years.
Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera
The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera's adjustable lights produce excellent nighttime video quality in addition to outstanding daytime performance. It's a shame that this product requires one of the most expensive subscriptions among home security cameras to reach its full potential.
- Bright, adjustable floodlights
- No battery to charge
- Excellent video quality
- Requires Arlo's overpriced subscription
- Installation may require an electrician
- Motion always triggers the floodlight after dark
Price, availability, and specs
You can buy the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera for $150 on Home Depot and Arlo's websites. It's cheaper than Arlo's Wireless Floodlight Camera and wired models from Google Nest and Ring. Eufy sells a few floodlight cameras for about the same price, while Wyze, Blink, and Tapo are typically available for around $100 or less. Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera comes in black and white colorways.
Arlo requires Arlo Secure cloud storage plans for all of its cameras, which are available through monthly or annual subscriptions. Monthly plans range from $10 to $30 ($8 to $25 for the first year), while annual plans cost between $100 and $300 ($80 and $250 for the first year). The cheapest plan covers only basic motion event recording on a single camera, with higher plan tiers progressively adding unlimited cameras, smart motion detection, and emergency response features.
Arlo Secure plan prices are the highest among the top home security camera brands, outpacing Ring, Wyze, Eufy, Tapo, Reolink, and Google Nest.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 2560 x 1440
- Field of view
- 160º diagonal
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz)
- Power Source
- Hardwired (100-240V AC, 50-60Hz)
- Hub Required
- No
- Dimensions
- 265 × 148 × 169mm
- Weight
- 726g
- Operating limits
- -4ºF to 113ºF
- Storage
- Cloud (subscription required)
- Storage capacity
- 30-day cloud storage
- Axis Control
- No
- Night Vision
- Color, infrared
- IP rating
- Weather-resistant
- App Compatibility
- Android, iOS
- Integrations
- Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT
- Price
- $150
- Siren
- Yes
- Digital zoom
- 12x