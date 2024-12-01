Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Gen 2K) $80 $130 Save $50 The Arlo 2nd Gen Video Doorbell brings crisp 2K video for under $150, a solid deal. The catch? It doesn’t offer any free video storage — no local storage, base station support, or free cloud storage, so you're committed to a subscription. Still, with all its other features, the 2nd Gen 2K is a great option for most folks. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Arlo

Home security systems used to be a luxury, but now they're way more affordable and easy to use. These simple devices can really boost your peace of mind, especially if you've got kids or depend on package deliveries. Arlo, known for its top-notch security gear like smart doorbell cameras, is offering big discounts this Cyber Monday, making it easier than ever to get your hands on high-tech security.

Right now on Amazon, you can grab the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell for just $80, down from its usual $130. That’s a sweet $50 off, and it’s the best deal we’ve seen on this model.

What's great about the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K?

The Arlo 2K Video Doorbell lives up to its name with sharp 2K video, giving you a clear view of what's going on outside and who's at your door. It also boasts a wide 180-degree field of view, so it can keep an eye on the entire porch, plus night vision for those low-light moments.

One standout feature of the video doorbell, as we mentioned in our review, is its flexible power options. You can run it off its built-in battery or hook it up to your existing doorbell wiring. It also works smoothly with Alexa and Google Assistant via Wi-Fi. You’ll get instant alerts for any activity, and the 2-way audio lets you talk to visitors, like telling delivery drivers where to leave your packages. Plus, the built-in siren helps keep unwanted guests—and even curious animals—at bay.

The Arlo app keeps you updated with motion alerts and live streaming, so you’re always in the know. Its night vision works great in the darker winter months, making sure you can see everything clearly. And no matter what the weather’s like, the doorbell’s tough enough to keep working year-round.

Like many other video doorbells, it has a tiered subscription setup. The free plan gives you live video and real-time alerts, but it doesn’t let you save video clips, which is a dealbreaker for some. If you want more features and a full video history, the premium plan is where it’s at. You get 30-day cloud storage, smart detection for people, packages, and cars, plus 24/7 emergency response and a bunch of other handy perks.