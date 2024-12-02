Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera $100 $250 Save $150 With the Arlo Pro 5S, you can set up a single camera or an entire network. And with this Cyber Monday deal, you can get one for just $100. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

There's no shortage of Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of right now, with plenty for the smart home worth considering. One of those great deals is on the Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless security camera popular for those assembling any level of home security system. The Arlo Pro 5S is seeing a sale price of $100, which is a massive 60% discount, and a saving of $150 from its regular $250 price.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S wireless security camera

Whether you're looking to create a full-fledged smart home security system or simply want to keep an eye on a specific area of your property, the Arlo Pro 5S is a great home security camera to start with. Its 2K resolution and HDR capabilities allow for sharper details and imagery, whether you're placing the camera indoors or outside. It also has night vision, which displays color video, even after dark.

If you choose to set the Arlo Pro 5S up as a single-camera system, it allows you to watch, listen, and talk. It provides a super-wide 160-degree field of view and an integrated spotlight to scare off intruders. Additionally, you can activate a siren remotely without needing more than a single camera.

But the Arlo Pro 5S can easily become the centerpiece of a larger home security system. You can purchase several cameras and link them over your home's Wi-Fi network; there are also many other home security devices and accessories that can chip in. With the Arlo Secure app, you can take complete control of your entire camera network. This app also provides access to immediate help should an emergency arise.

The Arlo Pro 5S can connect with smart home partners, such as Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, which may make a device, such as a great smart display, worth considering. Even if you plan to choose a single-camera setup, you'll likely find some additional convenience in such a device.

The Arlo Pro 5S is at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday, so now's the time to purchase it if you've been thinking of adding some security to your home or property. A single Arlo Pro 5S is marked down to $100 from its regular price of $250, with 2-packs and 3-packs also seeing substantial Amazon discounts.