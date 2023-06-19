Source: Amazon Arlo Essential Video Doorbell $60 $150 Save $90 Arlo's Essential Video Doorbell comes packed with all the necessary features to protect your front door: two-way audio, clear HD video quality, and a wide 180° viewing angle. It also integrates nicely with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit for the perfect smart video doorbell. For just $60, this is an absolute steal and a must-have security device. $60 at Amazon

There are plenty of video doorbells out there capable of keeping a close eye on your front door, but not many do it quite as well as Arlo's Essential Video Doorbell. It offers a good amount of features for the price, delivering a perfect balance of accessibility and value for the money. However, it can be a bit on the costly side of doorbell cameras at its standard $150 price tag. Thanks to this deal at Amazon, though, you can snag one of the best smart doorbell cameras at its lowest price ever.

Why the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is worth your money

For just $60, it's one of the cheapest video doorbells available right now. Akin to its wireless counterpart, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell, this wired version offers a wide 180° field of view, clear 1536x1536 HD video recording quality, and an easy to install design that can be set up in minutes. While the wired option requires a little bit more from the user to install, once it's up and running, you won't have to worry about battery life.

Before you make up your mind, let's talk about the Arlo Secure subscription service. You don't absolutely need this to use the video doorbell, but it opens up some of the more advanced features to add a bit more to your peace of mind. Without it, you can set up as many Arlo Essential doorbells as you would like, however, you won't have access to cloud recording or any of Arlo's detection systems. You also won't be able to utilize Emergency Response features, making the doorbell essentially just a security camera unless you bundle it with Arlo's subscription.

But with how much you're saving here, the extra cost of a subscription is a lot more palatable. A free trial is included right out of the box, and plans start as low as $4.99/month, but go up to $24.99/month, depending on just how many devices you want to connect and the type of features you want.

At 60% off, Arlo's Essential Video Doorbell is a must-buy. The only comparable doorbell cam at this price is Amazon's Blink video doorbell, which isn't nearly as good due to a lower field of view and minimal detection features. The value alone here is unbeatable, offering our favorite smart doorbell camera on sale at its best price ever.