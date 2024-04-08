Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell $40 $130 Save $90 The Arlo Essential is a wired video doorbell that provides excellent video and audio monitoring capabilities. Best of all, it has a motion sensor that can start recording long before someone even rings the doorbell, ensuring that you're capturing every interaction. Right now, this doorbell is 69% off, dropping it down to its lowest price to date. $40 at Amazon

Arlo makes some of the best smart doorbells and security cameras that you can buy in 2024. And if you're looking for an affordable option from the brand, then the Essential wired video doorbell is going to be the right one for you. Not only do you get easy installation as it works with your existing wiring, but it now comes priced well below retail for a limited time.

This Arlo Essential video doorbell is now down to its lowest price yet, with Amazon knocking 69% off. That means you'll be able to buy this model for just $39.99 while supplies last, making it an absolute bargain, so don't miss out.

What's great about the Arlo Essential video doorbell?

If this is your first time purchasing a video doorbell, you're going to love the added features it brings when compared to a traditional doorbell. First and foremost, you're going to get crisp video and clear audio that will give you an excellent view of your porch or doorstep. Regardless of the environment, you can rely on the camera thanks to its support for HDR and its included night vision sensors.

What's great is that this doorbell also has two-way audio abilities, which means if you're not home, you can always just talk to the person at your door, no matter where you are. Notifications will keep you in the know as the doorbell can link with pretty much any device to keep you informed. Those that want an added layer of features can also subscribe to Arlo's security plan, which will open up another level of features that will further expand the doorbell's capabilities.

This doorbell really does have everything you need, especially if you're someone that's buying their first ever video doorbell. Just make sure it's compatible with your existing doorbell so that it can be installed properly. If installation isn't your thing, you can always go with the wireless Essential model, although it will cost a touch more.