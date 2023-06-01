Source: Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Camera $60 $100 Save $40 The Essential Indoor Camera from Arlo captures live video in full 1080p HD, with built-in night vision, siren, and two-way audio. It even has a privacy shield to help safeguard your private moments, and we think it's a great value at $40 off. $60 at Amazon

How much would you pay for convenience and peace of mind? It sounds expensive, doesn't it? It's really not, though, when you're talking about something like a smart security camera. These cameras are small, inexpensive, and capable of making your life easier, and your home more secure. There are a number of great home security cameras available, but we really like the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for a few reasons: it's packed with features like night vision and two-way audio, it has a built-in privacy shield, and right now it's on sale for just $60.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

The pool of smart security cameras is overflowing with options for every budget and use-case. It can be overwhelming trying to decide which model is for you, so let's discuss some of the things that make this Arlo stand out from the crowd. The first is the built-in privacy shield, which is a tiny cover that blocks the lens, preventing video from being streamed or captured. Think of it like an eyelid for the camera, which you can activate remotely any time you want privacy. The Arlo also doesn't need a base station or hub, as some smart home devices do, so you don't have to worry about any other equipment during setup. Just plug the camera in, download the app, and connect to your Wi-Fi network.

All the standard features you'd want are here as well. The Arlo captures video in 1080p, with a wide 130-degree viewing angle, and it has built-in night vision for recording in low-light conditions. The onboard siren can be triggered automatically, or manually, and it's loud enough to deter would-be intruders. There's also two-way audio, so you can remotely speak with your family, guests, or pets inside your home. Motion-activated alerts and camera management can happen through the native Arlo app, or you can use your favorite smart home platform — Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings are all supported.

As with most smart home devices these days, some of the Arlo Essential features are hidden behind a subscription plan. This includes things like cloud storage, interactive notifications, and AI object detection, and plans start at $5 per month. We still like the camera, even without the features included in the Arlo Secure plan, especially with today's discount. After all, $60 seems like a low price to pay for convenience and peace of mind.