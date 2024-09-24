Key Takeaways Google faces a legal order in Argentina to remotely uninstall a third-party app called Magis TV over piracy allegations.

The order raises concerns about user ownership rights and potential implications for Android users worldwide.

Compliance with the demand could have far-reaching consequences and challenges for Google and device manufacturers.

In theory, buying a device means you can do anything with it that doesn't break the law. And some tools capable of illegal activity also serve valid research, experimentation, and other outright legal purposes, such as torrenting works in the public domain.

In that light, there's no clear legal mechanism for a government to demand Google remotely uninstall software. But that's exactly what a court in Argentina did earlier this month, when it ordered Google to "immediately uninstall" a third-party app called Magis TV (via TorrentFreak).

Latin America's crackdown on piracy

Magis TV's bust is one part of a vast effort against crime

The move constitutes part of the broad, anti-piracy Operation 404 campaign spearheaded by the Brasilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Following a complaint from anti-piracy group Alianza, Argentine authorities seized hundreds of Android TV boxes and arrested three suspects linked to the operation. The court also ordered ISPs to block dozens of IP addresses related to Magis TV.

Where the ruling potentially goes awry

The order from Judge Esteban Rossignoli mandated that Google, as developer of the Android Open Source Project software the TV boxes utilized, must "adopt the necessary technical means to immediately uninstall from Android systems... the application named Magis TV," within Argentina.

Google Play Protect removes software on a somewhat regular basis when it's found to slip past Play Store protections or violate the terms of service. It also scans sideloaded packages for malicious code, flagging potentially harmful software for removal — by the user.

Magis TV isn't available on the Google Play Store. It's only supported via sideloading. Android can, theoretically, remove sideloaded software automatically, but it's unclear if or how often this happens. It's also possible (though not common) for users to disable Play Protect. For Google to comply, it would need to alter devices without permission in a way that seemingly undermines basic ownership principles.

The problems with the ordered Magis TV remote removal

And what it means for all Android users

The order could be difficult to enforce at all. It indicates which specific APK filename Google needs to target, along with its associated hash, and it would be trivial to change a filename or a few lines of code to subvert that identification.

Google's successful compliance could hypothetically cast doubt on (PDF warning) agreements between Google and phone manufacturers, which explicitly allow for OEMs to distribute software outside the Play Store. What's more, Argentina is no stranger to judicial corruption, and demands like this are uncharted territory worldwide.

Details are still developing, but some things are clear. It could be difficult or even impossible for Google to comply with the demand. A similar ruling could also face considerable scrutiny in other countries. And Google following through with the remote uninstallation could throw a monkey wrench into its agreements with device manufacturers. We'll provide updates as more facts emerge.