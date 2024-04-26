People have come to expect new technology to be released yearly. Smartphones are the most obvious example, with most tech firms launching a new lineup every year without fail. It's not necessarily what we need, but when product lines go years with no new additions, it starts to feel like something is off. We’re left scratching our heads, wondering when an upgrade will come, especially when it's a big company like Google.

That’s how we feel about the Google Nest Hub. The popular smart display series hasn’t seen a new model in years, and there has been no word if anything new is in the pipeline. Even worse, competitors have continued to evolve, catering to buyers' demands, with the likes of Amazon updating its Echo Show lineup just last year. So seriously, what’s the deal with your smart display strategy here, Google?

No new Nest Hubs

Google hasn’t released a new smart display in three years

Typically, like all big tech manufacturers, Google loves releasing new products annually. The upcoming Google I/O 2024 conference will likely announce the Pixel 8a, only to make way for the Pixel 9 announcement, likely coming in October. Clearly, Google is more than happy to churn out revamped iterations for some of their current tech. So, where the heck is the Google Nest Hub update?

For those keeping track at home, the most recent Google Nest Hub iteration is getting pretty long in the tooth by now. It was released in 2021, which makes for a shocking three-year gap since the device has had a meaningful upgrade, with absolutely zero mention of an upcoming release from the tech giant. Like, literally, not a single word. Up against Amazon, which has continued to release updated Echo Show smart displays, that’s just not going to fly.

So the question is, what is Google’s long-term smart display plan? Have they given up on updating the Google Nest Hub? Are they banking on software updates to keep the devices relevant for smart home enthusiasts?

Is the Pixel Tablet replacing the Nest Hub?

The smart display-tablet combo might be the priority

Close

The lack of new Nest Hub devices could be because Google is focusing its smart home device energy elsewhere. Last summer, Google released the Pixel Tablet, an 11-inch device that can attach to a charging dock that also acts as a speaker, effectively combining the smart display and tablet into one convenient device. It seems like an obvious evolution for smart displays that could conceivably be the new normal for smart home users.

Still, at the moment, the Pixel Tablet and its dock are simply not a viable Nest Hub replacement for one very important reason: the price. The Pixel Tablet and its accompanying charging speaker dock cost a whopping $499, which puts it ahead of competitor tablets — like the iPad, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 9 FE, and the many budget Android tablets — and certainly dedicated smart displays like last year's Echo Show 8.

Even worse, the Pixel Tablet is far more expensive than even the most expensive smart displays available from Google. The Nest Hub Max, the much larger version of the smart display, costs $230, which comes in at less than half the price of the Pixel Tablet. The accessibility of cheaper models makes the Pixel Tablet replacement plan even more unreasonable, with the latest standard Nest Hub sitting at an affordable $99.

All that to say, smart home functionality will get more popular, particularly with the notable advancements in AI technology over the last few years. But while Google Gemini may be one of the best AI chatbots on the market, these outdated smart displays and expensive hybrid tablets simply won't entice new buyers to choose Google over its smart home competitors.