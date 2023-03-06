If you buy a phone from Visible, you have to use it on Visible for at least 60 days

Quick answer: Yes, but they only unlock after 60 days. Phones purchased from Visible will be locked for the first 60 days before being automatically unlocked. This process is to make sure phones are available to Visible customers and to prevent fraud or theft.

Visible by Verizon is a prepaid carrier that sells a wide range of Android and iOS devices. These phones are designed to work on the Verizon network that Visible uses for all its connectivity. If you know you'll be sticking with Verizon for a while, buying your phone from Visible could be the right choice. On top of that, Visible often has discounts or bonuses like prepaid gift cards for phone purchases.

Are Visible phones unlocked?

If you buy a phone directly from Visible, it will be locked for a period of time, requiring you to use the carrier’s service. This is outlined in Visible Device Unlocking Policy. While this can seem unfair, especially if you've paid full price for a phone, there are a few good reasons for this rule. The first reason is to maintain availability for people who intend to use the phone with Visible's service.

The second reason is to prevent people from obtaining devices fraudulently or without paying. For example, some scammers will use credit to purchase an unlocked phone, only to sell it immediately after for cash. To make this type of fraud work, the phone must be unlocked and, most importantly, not marked as stolen. With many of Visible's phones bundled with a prepaid gift card, the losses could add up quickly if unchecked.

Source: Visible

Another thing to consider is that many people making these fraudulent purchases are themselves, victims. In need of some quick cash, scammers will recruit people and convince them to carry out these purchases that they neither have the intention nor the ability to pay off. Then, when it comes time to pay their credit card bill, nonpayment ruins their credit score, making it more difficult to get back on their feet down the road. In a physical store, an experienced manager and staff can spot the scam and educate the victim, but this type of practical defense doesn’t work with online purchases.

Visible putting a 60-day lock on phones makes it harder to make a quick profit by selling the phone. It also means that the customer will have to make payments for that two-month period which cuts deep enough to stop a lot of fraud in its tracks.

Of course, you can always buy one of the best Android phones unlocked, and bring it to Visible if Visible's 60-day unlocking policy doesn't work for you. Unlocked phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Google Pixel 7 will work great with Visible's network if you want to buy them separately and activate them on Visible.

What about deployed military personnel?

Part of being in the military is that you may need to be deployed nearly anywhere in the world without much warning, so an exception can be made for members being deployed outside of Visible's coverage area. Just contact Visible Care to be walked through the review and validation process to unlock your device early.