Quick answer: No, the Galaxy Buds FE only have an IPX2 dust and water-resistance rating, which means they are only minimally protected from water. The earbuds should be able to handle some light sweat, so you can take your buds to the gym.

Samsung's newest entry into their earbuds lineup — the Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) — is meant to be much more affordable than the flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but with that affordability comes some sacrifice. One of the areas Samsung has cut back on these new buds is when it comes to water resistance, as the Galaxy Buds FE only packs an IPX2 rating, which is relatively weak compared to the IPX7 rating that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has.

Just how water-resistant are the Galaxy Buds FE?

The Galaxy Buds FE's IPX2 rating signifies that the buds are protected from dripping water. They are not certified to handle splashing water or water jets of any kind and are definitely not made for being submerged to any depth for any period of time. In short, you really aren't meant to get these earbuds wet at all if you can avoid it.

Can I wear the Galaxy Buds FE to the gym?

One of the best places to wear your earbuds is the gym when you're pumping iron or getting some cardio in, and the IPX2 protection on the Galaxy Buds FE should withstand a slight amount of sweat. However, if you are looking to get extremely sweaty for a long period of time during an intense workout session, it's possible you could run into some problems.

Our best advice for people wanting a dedicated pair of earbuds to use when getting sweaty is to look at a pair of the best workout earbuds. There are many options across multiple price points, all of which have a stronger IP rating.