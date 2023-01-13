The Vista 2 earbuds have some of the best protection from the elements out there, but are they waterproof?

Quick answer: No. The Jaybird Vista 2 are water and sweat resistant. However, they are capable of handling dust and extreme weather conditions, thanks to their IP68 and MIL-STD 810G rating.

Just about any pair of true wireless earbuds will make a great workout companion, but Jaybird’s Vista 2 are an especially compelling choice for serious athletes. These successors to the first-generation Jaybird Vista seriously up the game by offering what the company calls “earthproof durability” to keep them up and running for workouts in all seasons, along with active noise cancelation(ANC), customizable EQ settings, and a pretty comfortable fit. The Jaybird Vista 2 easily earn their place among the best wireless earbuds as one of the most rugged options available, but are they waterproof?

Are the Vista 2 earbuds waterproof?

As fortified as the Vista 2 are, they are not waterproof. These buds have an IP68 rating, making them one of the rare pairs of wireless earbuds certified for dust and water resistance. However, Jaybird takes them a step further, with a MIL-STD 810G rating, a U.S. Military Standard that tests them against extreme weather conditions, among other things.

This makes the Vista 2 some of the best true wireless earbuds you’ll find if you’re an extreme workout enthusiast who wants to stay connected with your favorite mix without being held back by rain, snow, heat, or gloom of night. They should be able to handle everything from sweat to rainstorms and dusty trails without any problems, but keep in mind they’re water-resistant, not waterproof. They’ll likely come out fine if you drop them in the tub or a lake, but they’re definitely not designed for swimming. In fact, Jaybird specifically notes that its Vista 2 earbuds “are not designed for swimming, showering, or exposure to pool or ocean water” due to chlorine and salt.

What does an IP68 rating mean?

An IP (ingress protection) code provides a standard way for manufacturers to indicate how well-protected a device is against dust particles and water. It typically consists of two digits, with the first indicating the level of dust resistance and the second the level of water resistance. Generally, the higher the number, the better the resistance offered. Note that an “X” in place of a number doesn’t mean there’s no protection but merely that the device wasn’t tested for that particular element (dust or water).

For example, most wireless earbuds we’ve reviewed have varying degrees of water resistance, but they’re not tested for dust resistance. You might see ratings like IPX4 and IPX7, which offer no guarantee that dust won’t get in. By contrast, the IP68 rating on the Vista 2 indicates that they’ve been tested and certified as dust-tight.

The second part of the IP68 rating — the 8 — means that Vista 2 are certified to withstand immersion in at least 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) of water for at least 30 minutes. These numbers are the minimums specified by an IPX7 rating; level 8 typically goes at least a bit higher, with the exact depth and length of time specified by the manufacturer. Unfortunately, Jaybird doesn’t provide details on how much deeper or longer the Vista 2 can go.

However, it’s ultimately clear that Jaybird’s IP68 rating has much more to do with protecting them from the elements during workouts in extreme conditions. Protection against falling into the water is a secondary aspect of this.

What happens if my earbuds get wet?

If your Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds get wet during everyday use from sweat, rain, or snow, you can wipe them down with a cloth to remove any excess water, and you should definitely do this before putting them back in the charging case. If your earbuds get dirty or muddy during your outdoor adventures, you can rinse them off under gently running tap water and then wipe them down and dry them with a soft cloth.

Note that IP water-resistance ratings are based on fresh water, not salty or chlorinated water. If your Vista 2 go for a dunk in a pool or the ocean, Jaybird recommends you rinse them gently with fresh water as soon as possible.

After rinsing your earbuds, it’s also best to let them air dry before using them again. It’s virtually impossible to dry out every nook and cranny by hand, and some water will inadvertently get into the sound cavities. This won’t damage the earbuds, but it’s likely to have a negative effect on the sound quality.

What about the case for the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds?

Jaybird also offers a protective charging case for its Vista 2 earbuds with an IP54 rating. This means it’s somewhat protected against dust and splashes of water, such as that from rain or sprinklers. However, the case is not certified to survive immersion in water for any period of time. You might get away with it, but there are no guarantees.

How does the IP rating compare to other true wireless earbuds?

The most common water-resistance rating for true wireless earbuds is IPX4, which makes them reasonably sweat-resistant under normal conditions. A few earbuds, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, take it up a notch with an IPX7 rating, but it’s pretty rare to find earbuds that go beyond that, much less ones that are certified as dust-proof as well.

One of the closest we’ve seen to the IP68 rating on the Jaybird Vista 2 is the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which offer an IP57 rating — one level down in both dust and water protection.

However, it’s also worth keeping in mind that there’s often not much difference between the IPX7 and IPX8 levels. IPX7 covers immersion in up to 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) of water for up to 30 minutes; IPX8 starts at the same baseline, offering a higher depth and length specified by the manufacturer. Since Jaybird hasn’t disclosed those numbers, it’s hard to know how much better its IP68 rating is for water resistance than the IPX7 ratings on competing earbuds.

Nevertheless, don’t discount Jaybird’s MIL-STD 810G certification, which puts it well ahead of many competing earbuds when it comes to surviving more extreme weather conditions, such as exposure to higher and lower temperatures and things like freezing rain and higher humidity levels. There’s little doubt that Jaybird’s Vista 2 earbuds will withstand a much wider range of outdoor adventures than most other true wireless earbuds.