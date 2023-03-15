With smartphones being an integral part of our lives now, augmented reality seems like a natural evolution of our interactions with them. The term is often intertwined with virtual reality, but while they can co-exist, they're different things. Most use cases of AR have been silly features like camera filters, but some implementations are more useful, such as Live View on Google Maps. Of course, for you to take advantage of those features, your phone needs to support them. That's why Google is welcoming 17 more devices to the ARCore club, including the latest flagship phones from Asus.

Google is constantly adding new devices that support its ARCore tech, as it needs to individually validate each device to ensure they all work perfectly to the company's standards. Now, a few new phones have officially made the cut. The two most notable ones are the most recent flagships from Asus — the Zenfone 9 and the ROG Phone 6. The list of new additions goes as follows:

ROG Phone 6

Asus Zenfone 9

Honor Magic 4 Pro

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

Micromax In Note 2

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G62 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Zebra TC53

Zebra TC58

If your device is listed above, then congratulations — it supports ARCore. Just go update your Google apps and download Google Play Services for AR to get things up and working. If your phone doesn't appear above, you should check the full list of supported devices to see if yours shows up there. Most popular devices, like the best Android phones, are already there; Google just occasionally takes more time for some devices, especially if they're mid-range/budget phones.