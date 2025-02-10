Summary Tab syncing across devices is finally available on Arc Search

Arc Search is the mobile version of the Arc Browser for desktop, but it lacked tab syncing when it first released in November.

This latest update includes security fixes and performance improvements for both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Arc Search only became available to everyone back in November. But each instance of the AI-powered mobile browser was its own standalone app. That is no longer the case, thanks to a new update from The Browser Company.

Arc Search now supports tab syncing across devices. This means you can pin tabs on your Android phone and access them on your desktop, Android tablet , or even your Apple devices. This is a much-needed update that should help with adoption, provided The Browser Company doesn't give up on Arc as it builds a new browser.

Tab syncing makes Arc Search a real browser (finally)

Arc Search is the mobile offshoot of the Arc Browser that first debuted on MacOS back in 2023. Created by The Browser Company, it expanded to Windows in early 2024. It took a while, but Arc Search finally hit Android last November, albeit lacking a lot of features. That is no longer the case, thanks to the latest tab syncing feature.

Arc Search is different from the desktop Arc Browser. It takes a unique approach to mobile search by using AI to summarize results rather than presenting a list of links. Arc Search is designed to be fast, distraction-free, and with automatic history clearing after each session. Arc Browser, meanwhile, tries to offer a new way to manage tabs by grouping them into spaces along the left side of the window.

The latest version 133.0.6943.54 finally gives users a way to sync their tabs from the Arc Browser and Arc Search. Pinned tabs will now be accessible from any device. No more needing to manually reopen sites. The update also includes some critical security fixes and performance improvements.

What's next for The Browser Company?

The small but dedicated group of Arc users must be breathing a collective sigh of relief with this update. The Browser Company seems to have forgotten about Arc lately as it focuses on developing a new browser, which it calls Dia. Details are scarce about this latest browser, but many fear Arc will be abandoned soon.

For now, Arc Search's new tab sync feature shows the browser is not forgotten. Thanks to this one little improvement, Arc Search is shaping up to be one of the best Chrome alternatives out there today.