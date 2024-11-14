Key Takeaways Arc Search is now available in stable on Android.

Key features include home screen widgets, voice search, and optimized performance for Android 12 and above.

While the Android version has made significant strides, it's still missing some features like Call Arc, which is available on iOS.

The Browser Company's (yes, that's the name) Arc Search, after entering open beta for Android last month, is now finally available to all Android users. Previously limited to iOS and macOS, the Android rollout means that the browser is now available on all major platforms, including Windows.

Arc Search, which claims to be the "fastest way to search on mobile," is built on Chromium, the same web browser project that powers Google Chrome. As part of its public beta on Android, the browser left out some features that iOS users have enjoyed for a while now — however, those missing pieces are here now with the stable release.

Arc Search on Android now offers two widgets (2x1 and 3x1), alongside nine different app icons to choose from (with an Android-exclusive 'Neon' icon), allowing you to customize your Arc Search home screen experience to match the theme on your device.

Additionally, the browser's previously-missing Voice Search feature has landed on the stable Android experience too. It's worth noting, however, that the Arc Search iOS version shows you a microphone icon next to the browser's search bar to trigger the Voice Search feature, paired with an option to initiate it by long pressing the + icon at the bottom. On Android, the former is currently missing.

Call Arc is still MIA