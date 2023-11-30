Summary The Arc browser for desktop introduces automatic integration with ChatGPT for specific search queries, setting itself apart from other browsers and aiming for a "Post-Google Internet."

The Arc browser, developed by innovative startup The Browser Company, seeks to redefine how users interact with their browsers. Recently, The Browser Company's CEO, Josh Miller, introduced what he refers to as "a small but mighty feature" via X, hinting at the potential future trajectory of the browser. This latest update introduces automatic integration with ChatGPT for specific search queries. For certain searches, Arc will guide users to ChatGPT instead of Chrome, a move Miller believes will propel Arc toward "A Post-Google Internet."

While Chrome has maintained its dominance in the browser industry, the past five years have witnessed other browsers, such as Brave, Edge, and Firefox, narrowing the gap. Arc, however, enters the competition with a unique approach. Instead of acting as a direct alternative, they offer a distinctly different user experience. One of Arc's core principles revolves around simplifying content control, achieved through their creative tab and bookmark viewing methods.

Tabs can be a blessing and a curse, proving convenient with a limited number but becoming a headache as they multiply. Arc addresses this challenge by incorporating a vertical tab sidebar, revolutionizing how users engage with tabs. To set themselves apart even further, the latest update establishes ChatGPT as the default option for specific queries.

"What if "New Tab" could do so much more for you?" questions Miller. He believes each step toward the divergence from Google will foster a more creative internet life. Arc has stated its intention to avoid optimizing for search ads, which is in line with the decision to replace Google in certain queries. If the integration is done correctly, ChatGPT can potentially provide faster and more accurate responses to creating queries. However, there are also some drawbacks to this approach. For example, directing users to ChatGPT instead of independent bloggers and hobbyists affects the traffic that those users have worked hard to build.

Despite this, ChatGPT is a valuable tool for specific tasks, offering a pathway to enhance workflow and overall efficiency. Arc's claim of a 2x faster utilization of ChatGPT within its platform compared to other browsers underscores its commitment to integration.

Acknowledging concerns about ChatGPT overshadowing traditional search functions, Josh Miller addresses the contradiction within Arc's vision of a "Post-Google Internet." He conveys an understanding of the potential drawbacks of driving all searches to a single company. He reiterates Arc's overarching goal to "make your browser take you wherever *you* want to go."

In his X thread, Miller brings up future plans involving ChatGPT several times. Notably, there's already a shortcut. Just hit CMD-T to ask any questions of ChatGPT from wherever you are in the browser. Arc is making waves as a visionary in the browser industry, taking the lead with its innovative ChatGPT integrations. If you're looking for a new browser and have a soft spot for ChatGPT, give Arc a shot.