It seems like everyone has a new high-tech headset these days. It's a technology we keep returning to, looking for new ways to use or present it to consumers. It's been almost 19 years since Google Glass died of embarrassment (although that AR project was only officially shuttered in 2023), and now Apple is taking its turn with the Vision Pro. Meanwhile, Microsoft has HoloLens, while Vive and Oculus have been around for years, and there are kid-friendly goggles you can strap a high-quality Android phone to in an imitation of a full VR experience.

This work has led to confusing acronyms for casual shoppers. Terms like AR, VR, XR, and others tend to lose their meaning when the technology starts sounding the same. So, let's clear the air with basic (but important) definitions for all this "reality" technology and why it matters.

AR: Augmented reality

Augmented reality refers to displays that let you see the real world but overlay it with additional information. The simplest types of AR are common, and you may use them every day without thinking much about it. For example, scanning a QR code with your camera app is a type of AR that allows you to interact with the real world digitally. Many other AR technologies are also focused on smartphones, so they are accessible to everyone.

More advanced AR goggles like HoloLens or Vision Pro are capable of much more. They're built to expertly analyze surroundings, identify objects, and provide information for a variety of purposes. Sometimes, this is professional. AR technology is touted as a training tool for factory workers, medical professionals, and (with limited success) soldiers. It can walk newcomers through complex steps, identify key parts or locations, and simulate a real-world disaster, complete with instructions on what to do next.

However, AR also provides entertainment. Look no further than the huge hit Pokémon Go, which brought kids and adults out into their neighborhoods to look for rare Pokémon in all kinds of weather. We're also seeing a growing number of AR overlays for concerts, museums, and other events.

There are also down-to-earth AR options like identifying food in the grocery store by its appearance or packaging to provide more information. Brands like Ikea also offer AR to help people pick out furniture. With so many varied uses, it's no surprise that the industry views AR as some of the most consumer-friendly tech in the "reality" world.

VR: Virtual reality

VR does away with the real environment and encapsulates users in a 100% digitally-created world. It's easy to spot most VR headsets, as they tend to be bulky devices like Vive and Oculus (now pivoted into Meta Quest) headsets or Sony's PlayStation VR. Usually, the headsets include a pair of controls to hold so that users can interact with their immersive digital world, as well as a headset to provide necessary audio.

VR is, by its nature, a niche technology. It often requires expensive equipment, lots of processing power, and enough space to move around in a room safely. That's why not everyone has a VR headset sitting on their shelf. VR is also limiting in other ways. Some users get nauseous while using it, while others find the controls difficult to use.

Despite those challenges, VR has succeeded as a gaming and exploration medium, from indie titles to full immersion events at special locations. We're also seeing some professional applications, such as in certain kinds of rehabilitation and virtual reality meetings. During COVID, more VR attempts sprang up to connect people in digital spaces to discuss projects or watch movies. But attempts like Metaverse continue to fail or appeal to only a sliver of the market. People only want it in small doses.

There's a whole subsection of VR headsets that you insert a phone into and run a preset app to get an immersive experience. These headsets work with all kinds of phones and are only about $30 to $50 at the high end. However, the experience isn't true VR and runs into vision issues (such as headaches), which is why it's mostly focused on kids.

MR: Mixed reality

Mixed reality is a somewhat fuzzier concept that focuses on interacting with digital objects in a real-world setting. Think of it as AR with depth. MR focuses on the ability to use 3D digital creations in intuitive ways in the physical world, even allowing users to pick up virtual objects and move them around.

You don't always need a visor or headset to use MR. Many applications focus on being user-friendly to anyone, allowing people to interact with gestures like a sci-fi hologram tool. MR also focuses on efforts to map the nearby physical environment so that its software can understand the real world to the extent that AR cannot.

Because MR is specialized, it's rarely pitched to consumers like AR. You're more likely to run into it at a kiosk, a special display in a gallery, or a venue showing off some new technology. However, digital 3D displays allow users to interact with their content, like photos or CAD creations, in ways they couldn't before, which may be valuable for some users. That's one reason Apple showcases the Vision Pro with floating displays hovering in space.

XR: Extended reality

In XR, the "X" stands for any term mentioned above and any "reality" based technology. It's most useful as an industry term to collect all the terms into one big bucket and talk about their general potential, investment options, and trends. That means you'll see it on handy tech sites like Android Police, but it doesn't define any particular headset or app capabilities.

Know your reality with our handy guide

