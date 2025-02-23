Aqara Smart Lock U300 $180 $230 Save $50 The Aqara Smart Lock U300 keeps things straightforward with its lever handle and Matter compatibility, so it’s a snap to use. Unlike most deadbolts, it uses a latch, making it super flexible—you can install it on just about any door. It’s a versatile, no-hassle lock that slots right into your smart home setup. $180 at Amazon

Switching to smart locks is a much-needed upgrade for your home security, leaving the headaches of traditional keys behind. With keyless entry, you can say goodbye to fumbling with keys or worrying about lost copies. Moreover, these locks keep track of who’s coming and going, giving you total peace of mind and control over your home’s access.

Amazon is running a limited-time sale on the Aqara Smart Lock U300, knocking 22% off and bringing the price down to $180. Whether you go for the black or silver model, the deal is the same. That said, you need to grab it before it’s gone since this deal won't last for long.

Why the Aqara Smart Lock U300 is worth your money

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 has been turning heads lately, thanks to its design and sturdy build. Made mostly of metal, it’s got a clean, modern look that blends well with any setup. And with its IPX4 water resistance, you can use it indoors or out without worrying about a little rain or splashes.

Unlike conventional deadbolt smart locks, the U300 stands out by using a standard doorknob design. What really makes it shine is how many ways you can unlock it. Sure, it comes with two physical keys as a backup, but it’s built for keyless living. You can use a PIN code or just tap the fingerprint reader for quick, secure access.

Aqara's fan-favorite smart lock also gives you tons of ways to unlock your door, making it super versatile. You can use the Aqara app or connect it to smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. You can also add NFC cards or use Apple Home Keys for a tap-and-go experience, even if your phone’s battery is dead.

What sets the Aqara Smart Lock U300 apart is how it connects: it skips Wi-Fi and uses Matter instead, so you’ll need a Matter controller like the Aqara Hub M3 or newer Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers. It runs on four AA batteries, which might sound old-school, but with a solid 10-month battery life, you won’t be swapping them out often.