This article is sponsored by Aqara. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Smart home technology has revolutionized the way we interact with our homes, making everyday life more convenient, secure, and efficient. Aqara, a leading brand in smart home automation, offers a range of products designed to integrate seamlessly with your home’s existing systems.

This Prime Day, several of Aqara’s standout products are on sale, offering the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smart home setup, including the Smart Hub M3, Smart Lock U300, Door & Window Sensor Bundle, Temperature & Humidity Sensor Bundle, and Water Leak Sensor Bundle.

Aqara Smart Hub M3 – The heart of your smart home

Aqara Smart Hub M3 $99.99 $129.99 Save $30 $99.99 at Amazon

The Aqara Smart Hub M3 is the centerpiece of any Aqara smart home setup, acting as the control center that connects and manages your smart home devices. With its multi-protocol support, this Matter controller can integrate not only Aqara’s own devices but also Matter devices from other smart home brands, making it highly versatile.

Additionally, it serves as a Matter bridge, allowing Aqara Zigbee devices to work with Matter-compatible apps, such as Alexa and Google Home.

The M3 is ideal for homeowners looking to centralize their smart home control. Imagine you're on vacation, and you've forgotten whether you left your windows open or your security system armed. With the M3, you can check and manage your smart devices remotely, offering peace of mind no matter where you are.

Moreover, it allows homeowners to control their smart home with advanced automation. Just arm your security system before you leave for the vacation. The system will automatically trigger a loud siren and begin the camera recording and streaming whenever someone opens one of your windows.

Aqara Smart Lock U300 – Security with style and convenience

Aqara Smart Lock U300 $184 $230 Save $46 $184 at Amazon

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 brings enhanced security and managed access to more doors around your home. Replacing levers and knobs, the U300 can be used for side and garage entries, home offices, basements, and storage rooms. Apple home keys, fingerprint recognition, and personalized passwords; it offers flexibility that fits into any lifestyle. Whether you're tech-savvy or just looking for a reliable smart lock for non-deadbolts, the U300 has you covered.

Unlike the classic Aqara Zigbee devices which require an Aqara hub, the U300 supports the latest Matter standard over Thread, which means that it can be used with and managed by any Matter app (e.g., Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistants) with a Thread Border Router and a corresponding Matter Controller. Ranging from Echo speakers to Nest hubs, chances are that you already have one of these devices.

The U300 lock can even be used with more than one Matter app simultaneously, so every family member - whether Android or iOS user - can easily manage home access. And with Auto-Lock Mode, you never have to worry about forgetting to lock up after a busy day.

Aqara Door & Window Sensor Kit – Keep your home secure

Aqara Door & Window Sensor Kit $33.99 $57.99 Save $24 $33.99 at Amazon

The Aqara Door & Window Sensor Kit is a simple but highly effective way to enhance your home security. These sensors notify you whenever a door or window is unexpectedly opened, which is a great way to ensure your home remains secure at all times.

They also integrate with other Aqara devices, enabling automations like turning on lights when a door is opened or triggering the alarm if an unauthorized entry is detected.

In everyday life, these sensors can make a big difference. Let’s say you're working late at home and want to be alerted if someone opens the front door. The sensors will send a notification to your phone immediately, giving you time to act. These sensors can also be used in other areas, such as cabinets or drawers, helping you secure sensitive items, like important documents or valuables.

Aqara Temperature & Humidity Sensor – Maintain the perfect home climate

Aqara Temperature & Humidity Sensor $38.89 $56.99 Save $18.1 $38.89 at Amazon

The Aqara Temperature & Humidity Sensor does more than just monitor the air quality in your home—it helps create the perfect environment for you and your family. These sensors can trigger smart devices, such as fans or humidifiers, to maintain an ideal temperature and humidity level, ensuring maximum comfort.

They can even alert you if the temperature or humidity exceeds set thresholds, perfect for sensitive environments like wine cellars or greenhouses.

For example, imagine you’ve just returned home after a long day and notice the house feels stuffy. Without needing to lift a finger, the Aqara sensors have already signaled your smart fan to adjust, keeping the room at the perfect temperature. These sensors are also invaluable for parents with young children or elderly family members, ensuring that the home environment is always comfortable and safe for everyone.

Aqara Water Leak Sensor Kit – Avoid costly water damage

Aqara Water Leak Sensor Kit $38.49 $54.99 Save $16.5 $38.49 at Amazon

The Aqara Water Leak Sensor Kit is designed to detect water leaks before they become major issues, sending notifications to your phone as soon as water is detected. Place these sensors in areas prone to leaks, such as under sinks, near washing machines, or around water heaters. With IP67 water resistance and wireless connectivity, these sensors are built to last and perform in any situation.

If you have a basement and there's ever a leak from a pipe or water heater, the sensor will send an alert before significant damage occurs, giving you time to act quickly. These sensors are a lifesaver for homeowners who travel frequently or those who want extra assurance that their property is protected from unforeseen water damage.

Smart home innovation meets Prime Day savings

Aqara’s range of smart home products, available during Prime Day, offers something for every home—whether you're looking to improve security, comfort, or efficiency. The Smart Hub M3 acts as the hub for all your smart devices, making sure everything works seamlessly together, while the Smart Lock U300 brings cutting-edge convenience and security to your home access management.

The Door & Window Sensor Kit keeps your property safe, the Temperature & Humidity Sensor ensures a comfortable environment, and the Water Leak Sensor Kit offers protection against costly water damage.

With Prime Day discounts on these must-have products, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Aqara's innovative smart solutions. Whether you're a seasoned smart home enthusiast or just starting to explore smart automation, Aqara's reliable, user-friendly devices will take your home to the next level.