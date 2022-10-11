In-home security doesn't have to cost a fortune, especially if you use the right gadgets. For instance, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is fairly inexpensive and comes packed with features. Even better, now that Prime Early Access Sale is here, the camera’s price point is even lower.

Prime Early Access Sale Takes Down Aqara Price

The Prime Early Access Sale event is available for Prime members on October 11th and 12th, 2022. As long as you have a Prime subscription, you can access a massive number of deals, with some of these prices going lower than we've seen them all year, including the Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3 which is down to $79.99 (from $109.99)

You only have two days to take $30 off the Aqara Camera, so don't miss out!

The One Camera You Need

The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is the one security item you need in your home. Not only does it pan and tilt when necessary, providing a 360° viewing angle, but also it detects and tracks humans and pets, so that you can keep an eye on your families when you’re in another room, at work or on vacation.

This last bit is super nice for pet owners who can check out the little rascals when they're away from home.

While other smaller cameras will record video for you, very few will do it in 2K. The high-resolution 2304x1296p recordings will provide you with more details, so you'll always know what's happening at home.

The Aqara Camera Hub G3 won't just record video for you, but it will also let you know when someone is in your home. It can recognize the faces of family members, so it doesn't send alarms when the situation doesn't require it. Alternatively, parents with young kids can choose to receive a push notification when the kids arrive home from school.

This security camera comes with its own Aqara Home app, but that's not all there is to it. In fact, the camera has loads of third-party platform compatibilities, including Google Home, Alexa, and HomeKit. Live video feeds can be recorded directly to a microSD card, as the camera can support up to 128GB. Aqara also provides free cloud storage for triggered events.

For those who worry about privacy, you should know that the G3 Camera Hub has a hardware privacy protection mode that can be turned on manually or automatically. You'll notice when this happens because there's a sleepy face on the camera's display. This is super handy when you're at home, and you really don't need the camera to keep an eye on things.

Get the Prime Early Access Sale Deal

Just for two days, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is available for a wonderful price, and you really shouldn't miss out on this opportunity.

