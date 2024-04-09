Smart homes are becoming more and more intelligent by the day, but there’s nothing quite as smart as a home that can detect where you are in order to automatically trigger a wide variety of different functions.

That’s where presence sensors come in, and there are few more impressive than the Aqara FP2. This presence sensor has been an impressive piece of kit ever since it was released, but just recently has gotten even better

Enter the Aqara FP2

Aqara FP2 The Aqara FP2 is an mmWave presence sensor. It is capable of multiple-person detection, fall detection, and is easy to install. See at Amazon

The Aqara FP2 is a sensor designed to detect when somebody is in your home. From there, the sensor can be integrated into the rest of your smart home setup to achieve just about anything that you can put your mind to.

There are plenty of presence sensors out there on the market, but the Aqara FP2 stands heads and shoulders above the competition for a variety of reasons.

For one, the Aqara FP2 uses mmWave technology to detect you as opposed to the more traditional PIR infrared sensors. These infrared sensors were a good starting point, but they come with a wide variety of different problems that mmWave sensors such as the Aqara FP2 don’t have.

For example, PIR sensors struggle with detecting a specific area accurately, especially when trying to detect multiple different people in the same space. Similarly, PIR sensors often require a certain amount of movement in order to know if you’re in the room, meaning that they won’t trigger while you’re sitting or sleeping.

The Aqara FP2 fixes all these issues and more. By making use of a single radar sensor, the Aqara FP2 is able to monitor a room of up to 420 sq ft. These rooms can be divided into up to 30 different zones, which you can then allocate based on whatever it is that you want to do.

For instance, you may want a series of lights to trigger whenever you walk into the kitchen. By marking the kitchen off as its own area, you can have the Aqara FP2 detect whenever somebody is in the kitchen and have the lights turn on automatically.

On top of this, the Aqara FP2 is able to detect up to five people at the same time, meaning that each can be triggering different automations or commands with ultra-high precision.

There are a huge number of other benefits to the Aqara FP2, including multi-ecosystem support, flexible placements across walls and ceilings, a built-in light sensor, and fall detection capabilities to really make the Aqara FP2 something special.

Now with a range of new features

What makes the Aqara FP2 truly special, however, is that it is constantly improving. This is thanks to the Aqara FP2’s capability to receive over-the-air updates, meaning that Aqara is able to continue developing and improving on what the Aqara FP2 can do, and you’ll receive these updates regularly.

In fact, the Aqara FP2 has recently received a variety of new features that new and old users can benefit from alike.

Sleep monitoring

Source: Aqara

Now, the Aqara FP2 is capable of monitoring how you sleep, freeing you up from having to don wearables such as smartwatches if you want in-depth info on the quality of your sleep.

The Aqara FP2 is capable of monitoring when you fall asleep, as well as your heart and respiratory rate, including a real-time screen and statistics. This altogether allows you to easily monitor how your sleep is progressing from night to night, all without the need to wear anything.

Even better, the Aqara FP2 is able to trigger automations based on this sleep data, allowing you to automatically turn the lights off when you go to bed, or to have a night light or sound machine turn on automatically.

Corner mounting

Source: Aqara

While the Aqara FP2 already supports a huge amount of flexibility with the different ways that you can mount it, it is now able to support one more in the form of corner mounting. As you might imagine, this form of mounting allows you to mount the Aqara FP2 in the corner of a room.

This mode makes it so that the dead zones that can be caused by the Aqara FP2’s sensor detection angle are eliminated. In addition to this, the room plan that the Aqara FP2 produces will be rotated by 45 degrees, resulting in a wider range of zone detection automations than ever before.

AI person detection

Source: Aqara

For presence detectors, figuring out how to filter out the noise that other moving objects produce has always been one of the most significant difficulties that they have run into. After all, how is a presence sensor meant to be able to detect the difference between a child running around the house and a pet or robot vacuum?

Thanks to advances in AI, the Aqara FP2 now has a solution with its AI Person Detection feature. This feature uses AI to intelligently filter out common interference sources for presence automations and alerts, resulting in more reliable automation and detection of intruders than ever before.

Person counting

Additionally, the Aqara FP2 will now be able to support people counting. As you might imagine, this feature allows you to gather statistics on how many times a person has entered a zone.

As of right now, the Aqara FP2 has no way of knowing if the same person has visited a zone multiple times, so all it’s really doing is counting how many times anybody enters and leaves a zone. With the Aqara FP2’s over-the-air updates, however, there’s no saying what this feature may grow into over time.

Buy now and get a great deal

To celebrate the release of these many new features, the Aqara FP2 is introducing an exclusive sale on Amazon US. For the week starting on April the 8th, Aqara will be offering a $15 off coupon for the Aqara FP2.

To make this even better, Aqara has also provided an exclusive code for Android Police readers. All you have to do is enter the code USFP2ADP to receive an extra 5% off of your Aqara FP2. This code is valid from the 8th of April through to the 10th. All in all, this will bring the price of the Aqara FP2 down by $19.15, which is approximately 23% off of the overall price of the presence sensor.

Make your smart home truly smart

As you can see, the Aqara FP2 is an impressive presence sensor that is getting better all the time. If you’ve been thinking of taking your smart home setup to the next level, then this is the perfect time with the discounts that Aqara is currently offering, but you have to act fast if you want to make the most of them.

Even if you’ve already got a presence sensor in your home already, this is still a great time to pick up an Aqara FP2. Whether it be to replace your current presence sensor that is still using an infrared sensor, or if you just want to monitor another part of your house, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up an incredible presence sensor at a great price.