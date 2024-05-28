A presence sensor is a device designed to detect the presence of people or animals within a specific area. Unlike motion sensors that detect movement, presence sensors can sense occupancy even when there is little or no movement, providing more accurate and continuous detection.

Aqara's FP2 presence sensor features zone positioning in rooms of up to 430 sq. ft., can detect up to five people simultaneously, and even alerts you with its fall detection mode, or monitors your sleep pattern at night.

Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors are electronic devices used to detect infrared (IR) radiation emitted by objects or individuals in their field of view. This technology is commonly used in motion detectors and presence sensors due to the ability to sense heat emitted by living beings.

However, PIR motion sensors do have their pain points. For instance, they can often struggle to detect multiple targets at the same time or struggle to identify when a person might be sitting still or sleeping, and so on.

Gone are the days when you had to wave your hand to let the PIR motion sensors recognize your presence. Even if you're not moving, the FP2 sensor has no problem detecting a presence. Moreover, Aqara's FP2 sensor can detect the presence of people by small zones within the room.

You can trigger various automations (for example, the dining automation and the movie automation) by simply being in different zones, as you deploy multiple PIR sensors. The FP2 also has an additional light sensor for better light adjustment.

With multiple mounting options, you can also double up on the Aqara FP2's functionality by installing it on the ceiling and activating Fall Detection mode. If the sensor detects someone falling, it will immediately alert you via the app, minimizing the risk of injury. Or you can place it in the bedroom, and activate Sleep Monitoring mode for in-depth info on the quality of your sleep.

Benefits of using presence sensors in your home

There are many benefits to purchasing and installing a presence sensor, like the Aqara FP2, in your home. Some might be obvious, whereas others are less so.

Energy efficiency: Presence sensors can control lighting, heating, and cooling systems, ensuring they are only active when someone is present, thus saving energy.

Security: Enhances home security by detecting unauthorized presence and triggering alarms or notifications.

Convenience: Automates home systems like lighting, HVAC, and appliances, improving comfort and convenience.

Safety: Can help with caring for an elder by monitoring movement patterns and detecting falls or unusual inactivity.

Smart home integration: Integrates with smart home systems for seamless automation and control via smartphones or voice assistants.

Of course, there are many practical benefits too. Being able to control your home's lighting and heating based on room occupancy is convenient and could save you money in the long run.

