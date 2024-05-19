Smart home gadgets offer many advantages, including safety, comfort, convenience, and automation. The most popular devices include cameras, light bulbs, and speakers, but almost anything can become smart, including curtains. Indeed, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 allows you to motorize your curtains while adding plenty of smart features and connectivity.

Not only do they let you control your curtains remotely and with your voice, but they also allow you to create smart home automation thanks to the built-in light sensor and integration with smart home ecosystems.

However, at $90 a piece, they're expensive, so let's see whether they're worth the price.

Price and availability

Expensive and requires an additional hub

Turning your curtains smart is expensive. Each Aqara Curtain Driver E1 unit will set you back $100, which is quite pricey, considering you may need several units. In addition, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 doesn't have built-in Wi-Fi and requires a Zigbee hub to function, which costs $30 or $60, depending on the version you buy.

Aqara offers bundles that include the curtain driver and E1 hub for $100 or the unit, as well as a more advanced M2 hub for $135. Sadly, no bundles include several curtain drivers with a hub, which would have made more sense for large homes.

What's good about the Aqara Curtain Driver E1?

Easy to use and to integrate with your smart home ecosystem

Close

The Aqara Curtain Driver E1 is offered in rod and track versions, accommodating various curtain setups. The rod version uses the same unit as the track version but has an additional attachment placed over the rod itself. Regardless of your installation, setting up the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 is easy, thanks to the various accessories provided in the box. The app also guides the process, only requiring a few minutes. If you have double curtains, you can synchronize units to control them simultaneously, adding to the overall convenience.

The Aqara app offers plenty of features and adjustments beyond open and close limits. These include routines and scenarios, such as automatically waking up to natural light as the curtains open gradually. Similarly, the curtains can automatically close at night and adjust to the room's brightness.

In addition to the app, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 integrates with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and even direct connections like Home Assistant. Depending on your smart home setup, you may not even need an additional hub, as it connects using the standard Zigbee 3.0 protocol. This not only improves its compatibility with other smart home ecosystems, but it also offers a wider range compared to Bluetooth, used on competing products like the SwitchBot Curtain 3.

Battery life is also excellent, thanks to the built-in 6400mAh battery, which can last up to a year without needing to be charged. This is really impressive and convenient, considering you don't want to climb up and remove the unit to charge too often. When it's time for a refill, the unit conveniently uses a USB-C connector, making it compatible with cables you have at home, although one is already provided in the box.

What's bad about the Aqara Curtain Driver E1?

Expensive and bulky

Despite its numerous advantages, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 is not without flaws. Its price is probably its most notable drawback, making it a significant investment, especially if you need multiple units. What's more, the units don't connect to Wi-Fi, but require a hub to get online. While this adds to the cost, you could potentially skip purchasing one if you have a compatible Zigbee hub at home.

Also, the overall design and bulk of the unit are a bit of an issue, at least to me. Don't get me wrong, the build quality is excellent, but the unit is quite sizable, and although it's supposed to be placed behind a curtain, it's large, making it somewhat noticeable. Also, depending on the curtain types, you may need to use a strip and clips, which adds to the overall aesthetic displeasure.

I'll admit that I installed the unit without using the strip and clips, but I did so without facing issues. This will depend on the curtain type and weight, so keep it in mind before you buy. Indeed, while the overall performance is globally smooth, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 sometimes struggles with heavier curtains, even when installed properly.

The noise level of the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 isn't particularly loud, but it lacks a quiet mode. This can be an issue if you're trying to close the curtains in the bedroom while your partner is sleeping. Compared with the SwitchBot equivalent, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 is louder, even in normal operation, let aside the SwitchBot Curtain 3's quiet mode.

Also, unlike SwitchBot, Aqara doesn't offer compatible small solar panels to charge the battery, which would have been a nice addition to the product.

Lastly, while the ambient light sensor is useful for added automation, it doesn't offer detailed lux readings, which limits its utility compared to more sophisticated sensors sold separately.

Should you buy it?

Consider them over the SwitchBot Curtain if you prefer Zigbee

The Aqara Curtain Driver E1 is a nice addition to your home if you want to automate your curtains. Its ability to integrate seamlessly with major smart home ecosystems through Zigbee and its user-friendly setup process makes it an attractive option.

However, its high cost and physical bulkiness are considerable drawbacks, especially compared to the SwitchBot Curtain 3.

Despite these drawbacks, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1's robust features and convenience may justify the investment, especially if you value automation and convenience. If you're hesitating with the SwitchBot 3, you should favor the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 if you prefer Zigbee connectivity and have an existing hub. Otherwise, I prefer the sleeker design and quieter operation of the SwitchBot 3. And if you're just starting to "smarten" your home, there are better smart home options to start with.

