Black Friday is coming and this year, Aqara is offering great deals on a range of its home security options.

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home security setup then this is a great time to do it. Be careful, though. These offers will only be available from the 24th to the 27th of November, so be sure to make the most of them.

Aqara’s great Black Friday deals

Aqara Camera E1

Aqara Camera E1 The Aqara Camera E1 is a 2K indoor security camera that is perfect for protecting your home, possessions, and loved ones. It features pan and tilt options, two-way audio, night vision, person tracking, Wi-Fi 6 support, and more.

It can be easily integrated directly into your existing smart home setup with support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home.

Use the code USCE1ADP to get a 20% discount during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale period. $60 at Amazon

Aqara Video Doorbell G4

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 comes with a 1080p FHD camera, local face recognition, automation support, and more, making answering the doorbell a quick and easy process wherever you are.

The doorbell can be set up wired or wirelessly, and comes with smart home support for Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and more. $90.99 at Amazon

Aqara Smart Lock U100

Aqara Smart Lock U100 Protect your home with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 to make the most of a touchscreen keypad and a huge range of unlocking options, including a high-precision fingerprint reader, remotely configurable passwords (permanent, recurring, and one-time), NFC cards, and a mechanical key for emergency use.

Ensure your privacy and ease of access to your home thanks to its automatic locking and do-not-disturb mode, automation support through smart home setup, as well as a long battery life. $132.99 at Amazon

Aqara Motion Sensor P1

Aqara Motion Sensor P1 The Aqara Motion Sensor P1 is an affordable motion sensor that can detect movement around your home.

It comes with constant monitoring and can trigger local sound and/or light alarms and cloud notifications as part of a home security system . Its sensor is perfect for any location, covering a 170-degree field of view up close on a 360-degree stand.

With three sensitivity modes, configurable detection timeout, and a five-year battery life, this motion sensor will help keep your home safe. $17.49 at Amazon

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

Aqara FP2 The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is an mmWave presence sensor that is capable of truly impressive presence detection. This presence sensor can cover entire rooms on its own, and can divide them up into up to 30 distinct zones with individual automations in each.The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 can also detect multiple people at once, as well as detect falls and send alerts when this happens. $62.24 at Amazon

Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2

Aqara Door and Window Sensor The Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 is an update of the manufacturer's iconic door and window sensor with integration of the latest Thread protocol. It comes with native Matter support, meaning that it can connect with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings, and more. No Aqara hub is required, but you will need a Thread Border Router which can be found within a handful of smart speakers and displays.

It can detect if doors and windows are open and is capable of local home automation as part of a smart home setup. $20.99 at Amazon