Google typically rolls out the monthly security patch for compatible Pixel phones on the first Monday of every month. There have been cases when the company has deviated from its usual rollout schedule. Case in point, the March 2023 security patch and Feature Drop arrived a week later than expected. This exception was understandable since it was a major update. Going by Google's usual release cycle, though, the April 2023 OTA should be out on Monday, April 3, but one Pixel 5 owner seems to have received the patch earlier than usual.

A Redditor reports receiving the April 2023 security patch automatically on their Pixel 5. It seems to be an accidental rollout, as other Pixel users do not report seeing the April update up for download on their phones.

Based on the Reddit thread, the April 2023 security patch carrying the build number TQ2A.230405.003 seems to contain no visual or user-facing changes. With the March update packing a plethora of new features, the April build likely focuses on plugging any security loopholes and fixing any lingering bugs.

Verizon and Google started rolling out the March 2023 update for Pixel units on the former's network today. So, the accidental release of the April security patch could be linked to it.

This is not the first time Google has messed up its OTA update rollout. In November 2021, the company sent out the Verizon-only Android 12 build to some users worldwide. Then, in August 2022, following Android 13's release, Google seeded another Android 12 build to Pixel users instead of the latest OS release, though there was a good reason for that.

You won't have to wait long to get the April 2023 patch on your Pixel, either. Google should roll out the update for all compatible phones from coming Monday, which is just a few days away.

Thanks: Armando!